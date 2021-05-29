Trending:
N.Y. Mets 13, Atlanta 2

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 2:43 am
< a min read
      
Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 5 1 Totals 38 13 13 13
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 Villar 3b 4 2 1 1
Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 3 2 2
Sandoval 1b 0 0 0 0 McCann 1b 5 3 4 2
Albies 2b 3 0 1 1 Do.Smith lf 4 0 1 1
Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 Lee rf 1 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Nido c 5 1 1 2
Adrianza lf 3 0 0 0 McKinney rf-lf 5 1 1 3
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 4 0 1 0
K.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Reid-Foley p 0 0 0 0
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Barnes p 0 0 0 0
Heredia cf-lf 2 2 1 0 Maybin cf 2 2 1 0
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 Walker p 1 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 1 1 2
Santana p 0 0 0 0 Tovar 2b 1 0 0 0
Flaa p 0 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 1 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 001 010 2
New York 101 027 20x 13

E_Heredia (1), Freeman (3). DP_Atlanta 0, New York 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 5. 2B_Heredia (11), McCann (3). HR_McCann (3), Villar (5), Drury (2), McKinney (1), Lindor (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Anderson L,4-2 4 7 4 4 1 6
Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 2
Santana 1-3 3 5 3 1 0
Flaa 1 1-3 3 4 4 1 2
Tomlin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Walker W,4-1 5 2 0 0 1 8
Castro 1 1 1 1 1 1
Reid-Foley 2 2 1 1 3 2
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2

Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Anderson (Maybin). WP_Castro.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Chad Whitson; Second, John Libka; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:27. A_10,251 (41,922).

