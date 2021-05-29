N.Y. Mets 13, Atlanta 2

Atlanta New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 2 5 1 Totals 38 13 13 13 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 Villar 3b 4 2 1 1 Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 3 2 2 Sandoval 1b 0 0 0 0 McCann 1b 5 3 4 2 Albies 2b 3 0 1 1 Do.Smith lf 4 0 1 1 Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 Lee rf 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Nido c 5 1 1 2 Adrianza lf 3 0 0 0 McKinney rf-lf 5 1 1 3 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 4 0 1 0 K.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Reid-Foley p 0 0 0 0 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 Heredia cf-lf 2 2 1 0 Maybin cf 2 2 1 0 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 Walker p 1 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 1 1 2 Santana p 0 0 0 0 Tovar 2b 1 0 0 0 Flaa p 0 0 0 0 Inciarte cf 1 0 0 0

Atlanta 000 001 010 — 2 New York 101 027 20x — 13

E_Heredia (1), Freeman (3). DP_Atlanta 0, New York 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 5. 2B_Heredia (11), McCann (3). HR_McCann (3), Villar (5), Drury (2), McKinney (1), Lindor (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Anderson L,4-2 4 7 4 4 1 6 Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 2 Santana 1-3 3 5 3 1 0 Flaa 1 1-3 3 4 4 1 2 Tomlin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

New York Walker W,4-1 5 2 0 0 1 8 Castro 1 1 1 1 1 1 Reid-Foley 2 2 1 1 3 2 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2

Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Anderson (Maybin). WP_Castro.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Chad Whitson; Second, John Libka; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:27. A_10,251 (41,922).

