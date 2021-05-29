N.Y. Mets 13, Atlanta 2

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|38
|13
|13
|13
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|3
|2
|2
|
|Sandoval 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann 1b
|5
|3
|4
|2
|
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lee rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nido c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Adrianza lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinney rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reid-Foley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf-lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Maybin cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tovar 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flaa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Inciarte cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|New York
|101
|027
|20x
|—
|13
E_Heredia (1), Freeman (3). DP_Atlanta 0, New York 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 5. 2B_Heredia (11), McCann (3). HR_McCann (3), Villar (5), Drury (2), McKinney (1), Lindor (4).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson L,4-2
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Newcomb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Santana
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|3
|1
|0
|Flaa
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Tomlin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker W,4-1
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Reid-Foley
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Anderson (Maybin). WP_Castro.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Chad Whitson; Second, John Libka; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:27. A_10,251 (41,922).
