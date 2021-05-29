N.Y. Mets 13, Atlanta 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 5 1 5 13 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .278 Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .239 Sandoval 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .261 Albies 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .235 Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .313 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Adrianza lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-K.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .400 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Heredia cf-lf 2 2 1 0 1 1 .293 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Flaa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Inciarte cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 13 13 13 3 12 Villar 3b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .231 Lindor ss 5 3 2 2 0 1 .191 McCann 1b 5 3 4 2 0 1 .221 Do.Smith lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .242 Lee rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .056 Nido c 5 1 1 2 0 2 .263 McKinney rf-lf 5 1 1 3 0 2 .222 Peraza 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226 Reid-Foley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Maybin cf 2 2 1 0 1 0 .036 Walker p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .053 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Drury ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .267 Tovar 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182

Atlanta 000 001 010_2 5 2 New York 101 027 20x_13 13 0

a-grounded out for Newcomb in the 6th. b-homered for Castro in the 6th. c-struck out for Tomlin in the 9th.

E_Heredia (1), Freeman (3). LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 5. 2B_Heredia (11), McCann (3). HR_McCann (3), off Anderson; Villar (5), off Anderson; Drury (2), off Santana; McKinney (1), off Flaa; Lindor (4), off Flaa. RBIs_Albies (27), McCann 2 (12), Do.Smith (16), Villar (13), Nido 2 (11), Drury 2 (4), McKinney 3 (3), Lindor 2 (11). CS_Acuña Jr. (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Contreras, Riley); New York 2 (Villar). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 6; New York 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Camargo, Adrianza. GIDP_Riley, Adrianza.

DP_New York 2 (Peraza, McCann; Villar, Lindor, McCann).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 4-2 4 7 4 4 1 6 87 3.27 Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.84 Santana 1-3 3 5 3 1 0 18 6.75 Flaa 1 1-3 3 4 4 1 2 38 27.00 Tomlin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 5.92

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, W, 4-1 5 2 0 0 1 8 80 1.84 Castro 1 1 1 1 1 1 23 3.10 Reid-Foley 2 2 1 1 3 2 42 1.98 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Newcomb 2-1, Flaa 2-2. HBP_Anderson (Maybin). WP_Castro.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Chad Whitson; Second, John Libka; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:27. A_10,251 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.