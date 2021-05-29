N.Y. Mets 13, Atlanta 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|1
|5
|13
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Sandoval 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Adrianza lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-K.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Heredia cf-lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flaa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Inciarte cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|13
|13
|13
|3
|12
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Lindor ss
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.191
|McCann 1b
|5
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.221
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Lee rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|Nido c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.263
|McKinney rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.222
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Reid-Foley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maybin cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.036
|Walker p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.053
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Drury ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Tovar 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|010_2
|5
|2
|New York
|101
|027
|20x_13
|13
|0
a-grounded out for Newcomb in the 6th. b-homered for Castro in the 6th. c-struck out for Tomlin in the 9th.
E_Heredia (1), Freeman (3). LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 5. 2B_Heredia (11), McCann (3). HR_McCann (3), off Anderson; Villar (5), off Anderson; Drury (2), off Santana; McKinney (1), off Flaa; Lindor (4), off Flaa. RBIs_Albies (27), McCann 2 (12), Do.Smith (16), Villar (13), Nido 2 (11), Drury 2 (4), McKinney 3 (3), Lindor 2 (11). CS_Acuña Jr. (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Contreras, Riley); New York 2 (Villar). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 6; New York 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Camargo, Adrianza. GIDP_Riley, Adrianza.
DP_New York 2 (Peraza, McCann; Villar, Lindor, McCann).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 4-2
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|87
|3.27
|Newcomb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.84
|Santana
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|3
|1
|0
|18
|6.75
|Flaa
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|38
|27.00
|Tomlin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.92
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 4-1
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|80
|1.84
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|3.10
|Reid-Foley
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|42
|1.98
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Newcomb 2-1, Flaa 2-2. HBP_Anderson (Maybin). WP_Castro.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Chad Whitson; Second, John Libka; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:27. A_10,251 (41,922).
