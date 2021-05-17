Trending:
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 1

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 10:39 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 9 3 5 12
Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 2 1 .185
Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .242
Do.Smith lf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .248
Pillar rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .250
1-Lee pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Villar 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Peraza 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Nido c 4 2 3 0 0 0 .267
Walker p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .056
Reid-Foley p 0 0 0 0 1 0
a-McCann ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .208
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Hager ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fargas cf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .333
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 3 1 1 8
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .218
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Riley 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .292
Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .298
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
c-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Contreras c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Fried p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .400
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 000 000 210_3 9 0
Atlanta 000 000 010_1 3 0

a-doubled for Reid-Foley in the 7th. b-struck out for Familia in the 8th. c-lined out for Mathis in the 8th. d-lined out for Newcomb in the 8th.

1-ran for Pillar in the 7th.

LOB_New York 12, Atlanta 3. 2B_Pillar (3), Nido (1), McCann (1), Fargas (1), Heredia (7). HR_Riley (4), off May. RBIs_McCann (8), Pillar (8), Fargas (1), Riley (11). SB_Lindor (3). S_Fargas.

        Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Peraza, Villar, Alonso); Atlanta 1 (Adrianza). RISP_New York 3 for 7; Atlanta 0 for 2.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Peraza, Villar, Alonso); Atlanta 1 (Adrianza). RISP_New York 3 for 7; Atlanta 0 for 2.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker 3 1 0 0 0 2 33 2.05
Reid-Foley, W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 5 43 0.96
Familia, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.84
May, H, 3 1 2 1 1 0 0 20 2.40
Díaz, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.86
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, L, 1-2 6 5 1 1 2 8 95 5.46
Webb 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 20 5.52
Newcomb 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 29 6.52
Santana 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 1-1, Newcomb 3-0. IBB_off Webb (Do.Smith). HBP_Webb (Pillar). WP_May, Newcomb.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:14. A_22,691 (41,084).

