N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|5
|12
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.185
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.248
|Pillar rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|1-Lee pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Villar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Peraza 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Nido c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Walker p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|Reid-Foley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|a-McCann ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Hager ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fargas cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|8
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Contreras c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Fried p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|000
|000
|210_3
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|010_1
|3
|0
a-doubled for Reid-Foley in the 7th. b-struck out for Familia in the 8th. c-lined out for Mathis in the 8th. d-lined out for Newcomb in the 8th.
1-ran for Pillar in the 7th.
LOB_New York 12, Atlanta 3. 2B_Pillar (3), Nido (1), McCann (1), Fargas (1), Heredia (7). HR_Riley (4), off May. RBIs_McCann (8), Pillar (8), Fargas (1), Riley (11). SB_Lindor (3). S_Fargas.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Peraza, Villar, Alonso); Atlanta 1 (Adrianza). RISP_New York 3 for 7; Atlanta 0 for 2.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|2.05
|Reid-Foley, W, 1-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|43
|0.96
|Familia, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.84
|May, H, 3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|2.40
|Díaz, S, 6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.86
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, L, 1-2
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|95
|5.46
|Webb
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|20
|5.52
|Newcomb
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|6.52
|Santana
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Webb 1-1, Newcomb 3-0. IBB_off Webb (Do.Smith). HBP_Webb (Pillar). WP_May, Newcomb.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:14. A_22,691 (41,084).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments