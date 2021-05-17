N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 1

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lee pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Peraza 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nido c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reid-Foley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Fried p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hager ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fargas cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|000
|210
|—
|3
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
LOB_New York 12, Atlanta 3. 2B_Pillar (3), Nido (1), McCann (1), Fargas (1), Heredia (7). HR_Riley (4). SB_Lindor (3). S_Fargas (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Reid-Foley W,1-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Familia H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May H,3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz S,6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried L,1-2
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Webb
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Newcomb
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Santana
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Fried pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Webb (Pillar). WP_May, Newcomb.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:14. A_22,691 (41,084).
