N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 1

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 10:41 pm
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 30 1 3 1
Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0
Do.Smith lf 3 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0
Pillar rf 3 0 1 1 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0
Lee pr-rf 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0
Villar 3b 5 0 1 0 Riley 3b 3 1 1 1
Peraza 2b 5 0 0 0 Heredia cf 3 0 1 0
Nido c 4 2 3 0 Mathis c 2 0 0 0
Walker p 1 0 0 0 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0
Reid-Foley p 0 0 0 0 Contreras c 0 0 0 0
McCann ph 1 1 1 1 Fried p 2 0 1 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Webb p 0 0 0 0
Hager ph 1 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 Santana p 0 0 0 0
Fargas cf 3 0 1 1
New York 000 000 210 3
Atlanta 000 000 010 1

LOB_New York 12, Atlanta 3. 2B_Pillar (3), Nido (1), McCann (1), Fargas (1), Heredia (7). HR_Riley (4). SB_Lindor (3). S_Fargas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Walker 3 1 0 0 0 2
Reid-Foley W,1-0 3 0 0 0 0 5
Familia H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
May H,3 1 2 1 1 0 0
Díaz S,6-6 1 0 0 0 1 0
Atlanta
Fried L,1-2 6 5 1 1 2 8
Webb 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Newcomb 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Santana 1 1 0 0 0 2

Fried pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Webb (Pillar). WP_May, Newcomb.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:14. A_22,691 (41,084).

