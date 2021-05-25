N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 3 1 3 16 Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Blackmon rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .282 McMahon 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .258 Rodgers 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .364 Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Nuñez c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .179 Freeland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Joe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237 González p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 9 3 5 9 Villar 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .223 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .185 Drury rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ed.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McCann 1b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .196 Do.Smith lf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .245 Nido c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .260 Peraza 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Maybin cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 deGrom p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .471 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Mazeika ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Lee rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .059

Colorado 010 000 000_1 3 0 New York 100 002 00x_3 9 0

a-struck out for Freeland in the 5th. b-singled for Castro in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Kinley in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 5, New York 9. 2B_Villar (4). HR_McMahon (13), off deGrom; Nido (3), off González. RBIs_McMahon (31), McCann (10), Nido 2 (9). SB_Lindor (4), Villar (5). CS_Villar 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Story); New York 5 (Do.Smith, Nido, Lee). RISP_Colorado 0 for 1; New York 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Tapia, McCann.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 4 4 1 1 3 5 74 2.25 González, L, 2-3 2 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 44 4.70 Kinley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.03 Stephenson 1 2 0 0 1 2 27 4.58

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom 5 3 1 1 0 9 63 0.80 Castro, W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 1 4 30 2.79 May, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 2.50 Ed.Díaz, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 3.26

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Maybin).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jose Navas; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:04. A_9,190 (41,922).

