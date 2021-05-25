Trending:
N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 10:55 pm
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 3 1 3 16
Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Blackmon rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .282
McMahon 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .258
Rodgers 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .364
Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Nuñez c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .179
Freeland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Joe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237
González p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 9 3 5 9
Villar 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .223
Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .185
Drury rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ed.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCann 1b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .196
Do.Smith lf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .245
Nido c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .260
Peraza 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Maybin cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
deGrom p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .471
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Mazeika ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Lee rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .059
Colorado 010 000 000_1 3 0
New York 100 002 00x_3 9 0

a-struck out for Freeland in the 5th. b-singled for Castro in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Kinley in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 5, New York 9. 2B_Villar (4). HR_McMahon (13), off deGrom; Nido (3), off González. RBIs_McMahon (31), McCann (10), Nido 2 (9). SB_Lindor (4), Villar (5). CS_Villar 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Story); New York 5 (Do.Smith, Nido, Lee). RISP_Colorado 0 for 1; New York 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Tapia, McCann.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland 4 4 1 1 3 5 74 2.25
González, L, 2-3 2 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 44 4.70
Kinley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.03
Stephenson 1 2 0 0 1 2 27 4.58
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom 5 3 1 1 0 9 63 0.80
Castro, W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 1 4 30 2.79
May, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 2.50
Ed.Díaz, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 3.26

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Maybin).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jose Navas; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:04. A_9,190 (41,922).

