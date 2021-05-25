N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|3
|16
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.282
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.364
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Nuñez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.179
|Freeland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Joe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|9
|3
|5
|9
|
|Villar 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.185
|Drury rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ed.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McCann 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.196
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Nido c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Maybin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.471
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Mazeika ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Lee rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|Colorado
|010
|000
|000_1
|3
|0
|New York
|100
|002
|00x_3
|9
|0
a-struck out for Freeland in the 5th. b-singled for Castro in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Kinley in the 8th.
LOB_Colorado 5, New York 9. 2B_Villar (4). HR_McMahon (13), off deGrom; Nido (3), off González. RBIs_McMahon (31), McCann (10), Nido 2 (9). SB_Lindor (4), Villar (5). CS_Villar 2 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Story); New York 5 (Do.Smith, Nido, Lee). RISP_Colorado 0 for 1; New York 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Tapia, McCann.
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|74
|2.25
|González, L, 2-3
|2
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|44
|4.70
|Kinley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.03
|Stephenson
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|4.58
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|9
|63
|0.80
|Castro, W, 1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|30
|2.79
|May, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.50
|Ed.Díaz, S, 8-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|3.26
Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Maybin).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jose Navas; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:04. A_9,190 (41,922).
