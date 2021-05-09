N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 4 1 4 11 P.Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Rojas rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .279 VanMeter 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .145 Peralta lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .263 Vogt c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Escobar 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .222 C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Peacock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 c-C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .324 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .193 Varsho cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .222 R.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-C.Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .193 Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bukauskas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cabrera 3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .263

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 7 4 5 10 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .217 Lindor ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .194 Conforto rf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .237 Alonso 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .255 Do.Smith lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .222 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .237 Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .226 McCann c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .210 deGrom p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .467 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Mazeika ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .000 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Almora Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .056

Arizona 000 010 010_2 4 2 New York 002 001 10x_4 7 0

a-struck out for R.Smith in the 5th. b-walked for Castro in the 6th. c-struck out for Peacock in the 9th.

E_Escobar (6), Cabrera (3). LOB_Arizona 6, New York 9. 2B_Vogt (2), Rojas (5). HR_Cabrera (3), off Barnes. RBIs_Cabrera (13), Lindor (7), Conforto (11), Mazeika (2), Do.Smith (11). CS_Pillar (2). SF_Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (C.Walker, Vogt); New York 4 (Conforto, McNeil, Villar). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ahmed, Peralta, McNeil, Alonso. GIDP_Peralta, Ahmed.

DP_New York 2 (McNeil, Alonso; McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA R.Smith, L, 1-2 4 4 2 2 1 1 51 4.85 Young 1 1 0 0 1 3 18 4.05 Ginkel 1-3 0 1 1 2 1 19 4.50 Bukauskas 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 8.10 C.Smith 1 2 1 0 0 2 21 3.48 Peacock 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 6.17

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, W, 3-2 5 1 1 1 3 6 68 0.68 Castro, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 28 2.77 Barnes, H, 1 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 40 5.23 Díaz, S, 5-5 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 27 3.14

Inherited runners-scored_Bukauskas 3-1, Díaz 1-0. HBP_Castro (P.Smith), Ginkel (Do.Smith), Díaz (VanMeter).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:27. A_7,880 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.