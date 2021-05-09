N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|1
|4
|11
|
|P.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Rojas rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.145
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Peacock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|c-C.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Varsho cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|R.Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-C.Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bukauskas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cabrera 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|5
|10
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.210
|deGrom p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.467
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Mazeika ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Almora Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|Arizona
|000
|010
|010_2
|4
|2
|New York
|002
|001
|10x_4
|7
|0
a-struck out for R.Smith in the 5th. b-walked for Castro in the 6th. c-struck out for Peacock in the 9th.
E_Escobar (6), Cabrera (3). LOB_Arizona 6, New York 9. 2B_Vogt (2), Rojas (5). HR_Cabrera (3), off Barnes. RBIs_Cabrera (13), Lindor (7), Conforto (11), Mazeika (2), Do.Smith (11). CS_Pillar (2). SF_Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (C.Walker, Vogt); New York 4 (Conforto, McNeil, Villar). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Ahmed, Peralta, McNeil, Alonso. GIDP_Peralta, Ahmed.
DP_New York 2 (McNeil, Alonso; McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Smith, L, 1-2
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|51
|4.85
|Young
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|18
|4.05
|Ginkel
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|19
|4.50
|Bukauskas
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|8.10
|C.Smith
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.48
|Peacock
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|6.17
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 3-2
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|68
|0.68
|Castro, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|2.77
|Barnes, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|40
|5.23
|Díaz, S, 5-5
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|3.14
Inherited runners-scored_Bukauskas 3-1, Díaz 1-0. HBP_Castro (P.Smith), Ginkel (Do.Smith), Díaz (VanMeter).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:27. A_7,880 (41,922).
