N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 7:10 pm
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 4 1 4 11
P.Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Rojas rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .279
VanMeter 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .145
Peralta lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .263
Vogt c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Escobar 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .222
C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Peacock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
c-C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .324
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .193
Varsho cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .222
R.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-C.Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bukauskas p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cabrera 3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .263
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 7 4 5 10
McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Lindor ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .194
Conforto rf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .237
Alonso 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .255
Do.Smith lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .222
Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .237
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .226
McCann c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .210
deGrom p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .467
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Mazeika ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .000
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Almora Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .056
Arizona 000 010 010_2 4 2
New York 002 001 10x_4 7 0

a-struck out for R.Smith in the 5th. b-walked for Castro in the 6th. c-struck out for Peacock in the 9th.

E_Escobar (6), Cabrera (3). LOB_Arizona 6, New York 9. 2B_Vogt (2), Rojas (5). HR_Cabrera (3), off Barnes. RBIs_Cabrera (13), Lindor (7), Conforto (11), Mazeika (2), Do.Smith (11). CS_Pillar (2). SF_Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (C.Walker, Vogt); New York 4 (Conforto, McNeil, Villar). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ahmed, Peralta, McNeil, Alonso. GIDP_Peralta, Ahmed.

DP_New York 2 (McNeil, Alonso; McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
R.Smith, L, 1-2 4 4 2 2 1 1 51 4.85
Young 1 1 0 0 1 3 18 4.05
Ginkel 1-3 0 1 1 2 1 19 4.50
Bukauskas 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 8.10
C.Smith 1 2 1 0 0 2 21 3.48
Peacock 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 6.17
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom, W, 3-2 5 1 1 1 3 6 68 0.68
Castro, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 28 2.77
Barnes, H, 1 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 40 5.23
Díaz, S, 5-5 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 27 3.14

Inherited runners-scored_Bukauskas 3-1, Díaz 1-0. HBP_Castro (P.Smith), Ginkel (Do.Smith), Díaz (VanMeter).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:27. A_7,880 (41,922).

