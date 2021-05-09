N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|
|P.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peacock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|deGrom p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Varsho cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mazeika ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|C.Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bukauskas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cabrera 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|000
|010
|010
|—
|2
|New York
|002
|001
|10x
|—
|4
E_Escobar (6), Cabrera (3). DP_Arizona 0, New York 2. LOB_Arizona 6, New York 9. 2B_Vogt (2), Rojas (5). HR_Cabrera (3). SF_Lindor (2).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Smith L,1-2
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Young
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Ginkel
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Bukauskas
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C.Smith
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Peacock
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|deGrom W,3-2
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Castro H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes H,1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Díaz S,5-5
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Castro (P.Smith), Ginkel (Do.Smith), Díaz (VanMeter).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:27. A_7,880 (41,922).
