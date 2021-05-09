On Air: This Just In!
N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 7:12 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 4 1 Totals 30 4 7 4
P.Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0
Rojas rf 3 0 1 0 Lindor ss 3 1 1 1
VanMeter 2b 3 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 0 2 1
Peralta lf 3 1 0 0 Alonso 1b 2 1 0 0
Vogt c 4 0 1 0 Do.Smith lf 3 0 1 1
Escobar 3b 2 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0
C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0
Peacock p 0 0 0 0 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0
C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 McCann c 4 1 1 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 deGrom p 2 1 1 0
Varsho cf 3 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
R.Smith p 1 0 0 0 Mazeika ph 0 0 0 1
C.Walker ph 1 0 0 0 Barnes p 0 0 0 0
Young p 0 0 0 0 Almora Jr. cf 1 0 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0
Bukauskas p 0 0 0 0
Cabrera 3b 1 1 1 1
Arizona 000 010 010 2
New York 002 001 10x 4

E_Escobar (6), Cabrera (3). DP_Arizona 0, New York 2. LOB_Arizona 6, New York 9. 2B_Vogt (2), Rojas (5). HR_Cabrera (3). SF_Lindor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
R.Smith L,1-2 4 4 2 2 1 1
Young 1 1 0 0 1 3
Ginkel 1-3 0 1 1 2 1
Bukauskas 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
C.Smith 1 2 1 0 0 2
Peacock 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
deGrom W,3-2 5 1 1 1 3 6
Castro H,2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Barnes H,1 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Díaz S,5-5 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_Castro (P.Smith), Ginkel (Do.Smith), Díaz (VanMeter).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:27. A_7,880 (41,922).

