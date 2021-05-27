On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 2:28 pm
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 2 6 2 3 6
Hampson cf-2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .232
Story ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .255
Tapia rf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .267
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Cron 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .283
Rodgers 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .313
Daza rf-cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .306
Joe lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .244
El.Díaz c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .130
Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Blackmon ph 0 1 0 0 0 0 .238
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 21 4 5 3 5 5
Villar 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .231
Lindor ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .185
McKinney rf-lf 2 2 1 0 1 0 .250
Do.Smith lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCann c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .197
Mazeika 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214
1-Lee pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .059
Peraza 2b 2 0 1 2 1 0 .224
Maybin cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Tovar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Drury ph-1b 0 0 0 1 1 0 .214
Colorado 000 100 1_2 6 0
New York 100 102 x_4 5 0

a-struck out for Senzatela in the 5th. b-struck out for Loup in the 5th. c-walked for Familia in the 6th. d-hit by pitch for Almonte in the 7th.

1-ran for Mazeika in the 6th.

LOB_Colorado 7, New York 6. 2B_Hampson (10), McKinney (1), McCann (2). RBIs_Joe (4), Tapia (26), Peraza 2 (9), Drury (2). SB_Story (8), Hampson (10). CS_McMahon (1).

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Rodgers, El.Díaz, McMahon); New York 4 (Maybin, Villar). RISP_Colorado 2 for 8; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_McKinney. GIDP_McKinney.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Story, Cron).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, L, 1-5 4 4 2 2 2 3 67 4.97
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.79
Sheffield 2-3 1 2 2 3 0 29 2.76
Almonte 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 12.56
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi 3 2-3 2 1 1 3 2 70 6.56
Dr.Smith 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.84
Loup, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.77
Familia, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.30
Gsellman, H, 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 14 2.89
Barnes, S, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.43

Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 3-0, Dr.Smith 2-1, Barnes 1-0. HBP_Senzatela (Do.Smith), Sheffield (Mazeika), Gsellman (Blackmon). WP_Lucchesi.

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:48. A_9,569 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor