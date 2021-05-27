N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|2
|6
|2
|3
|6
|
|Hampson cf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Story ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Tapia rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Rodgers 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Daza rf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Joe lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|El.Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Blackmon ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|21
|4
|5
|3
|5
|5
|
|Villar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|McKinney rf-lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Do.Smith lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McCann c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|Mazeika 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|1-Lee pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Peraza 2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.224
|Maybin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lucchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Tovar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Drury ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|Colorado
|000
|100
|1_2
|6
|0
|New York
|100
|102
|x_4
|5
|0
a-struck out for Senzatela in the 5th. b-struck out for Loup in the 5th. c-walked for Familia in the 6th. d-hit by pitch for Almonte in the 7th.
1-ran for Mazeika in the 6th.
LOB_Colorado 7, New York 6. 2B_Hampson (10), McKinney (1), McCann (2). RBIs_Joe (4), Tapia (26), Peraza 2 (9), Drury (2). SB_Story (8), Hampson (10). CS_McMahon (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Rodgers, El.Díaz, McMahon); New York 4 (Maybin, Villar). RISP_Colorado 2 for 8; New York 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_McKinney. GIDP_McKinney.
DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Story, Cron).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 1-5
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|67
|4.97
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.79
|Sheffield
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|29
|2.76
|Almonte
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|12.56
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|70
|6.56
|Dr.Smith
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.84
|Loup, W, 2-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.77
|Familia, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.30
|Gsellman, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.89
|Barnes, S, 2-2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.43
Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 3-0, Dr.Smith 2-1, Barnes 1-0. HBP_Senzatela (Do.Smith), Sheffield (Mazeika), Gsellman (Blackmon). WP_Lucchesi.
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:48. A_9,569 (41,922).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments