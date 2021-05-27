N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 2 6 2 3 6 Hampson cf-2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .232 Story ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .255 Tapia rf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .267 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Cron 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .283 Rodgers 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .313 Daza rf-cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .306 Joe lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .244 El.Díaz c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .130 Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Blackmon ph 0 1 0 0 0 0 .238

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 21 4 5 3 5 5 Villar 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .231 Lindor ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .185 McKinney rf-lf 2 2 1 0 1 0 .250 Do.Smith lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McCann c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .197 Mazeika 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214 1-Lee pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .059 Peraza 2b 2 0 1 2 1 0 .224 Maybin cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Tovar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Drury ph-1b 0 0 0 1 1 0 .214

Colorado 000 100 1_2 6 0 New York 100 102 x_4 5 0

a-struck out for Senzatela in the 5th. b-struck out for Loup in the 5th. c-walked for Familia in the 6th. d-hit by pitch for Almonte in the 7th.

1-ran for Mazeika in the 6th.

LOB_Colorado 7, New York 6. 2B_Hampson (10), McKinney (1), McCann (2). RBIs_Joe (4), Tapia (26), Peraza 2 (9), Drury (2). SB_Story (8), Hampson (10). CS_McMahon (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Rodgers, El.Díaz, McMahon); New York 4 (Maybin, Villar). RISP_Colorado 2 for 8; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_McKinney. GIDP_McKinney.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Story, Cron).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, L, 1-5 4 4 2 2 2 3 67 4.97 Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.79 Sheffield 2-3 1 2 2 3 0 29 2.76 Almonte 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 12.56

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi 3 2-3 2 1 1 3 2 70 6.56 Dr.Smith 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.84 Loup, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.77 Familia, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.30 Gsellman, H, 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 14 2.89 Barnes, S, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.43

Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 3-0, Dr.Smith 2-1, Barnes 1-0. HBP_Senzatela (Do.Smith), Sheffield (Mazeika), Gsellman (Blackmon). WP_Lucchesi.

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:48. A_9,569 (41,922).

