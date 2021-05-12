On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 3:07 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 34 7 10 7
Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 Villar 3b 4 1 1 0
Hays rf 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 1 1 0
Mancini 1b 4 0 2 0 Conforto rf 4 1 1 1
Mountcastle lf 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 2 2 1 0
Galvis ss 2 1 0 0 Do.Smith lf 4 1 3 2
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 1 1 2
Ruiz 2b 3 0 1 0 Peraza 2b 4 0 2 2
Sisco c 4 0 0 1 Nido c 4 0 0 0
Harvey p 2 0 0 0 Walker p 3 0 0 0
Armstrong p 0 0 0 0 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0
Akin p 0 0 0 0 Mazeika ph 1 0 0 0
Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Wells p 0 0 0 0
Valaika ph 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 000 100 1
New York 031 030 00x 7

DP_Baltimore 0, New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, New York 5. 2B_Mancini (7), Alonso (7), Do.Smith (5). 3B_Pillar (1). SB_Lindor (2), Villar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Harvey L,3-3 4 1-3 8 7 7 1 4
Armstrong 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Akin 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wells 2 0 0 0 1 0
New York
Walker W,3-1 7 4 1 1 3 4
Gsellman 1 1 0 0 2 0
Dr.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:39. A_8,035 (41,922).

Sports News

