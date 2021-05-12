N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1

Baltimore New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 34 7 10 7 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 Villar 3b 4 1 1 0 Hays rf 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 2 0 Conforto rf 4 1 1 1 Mountcastle lf 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 2 2 1 0 Galvis ss 2 1 0 0 Do.Smith lf 4 1 3 2 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 1 1 2 Ruiz 2b 3 0 1 0 Peraza 2b 4 0 2 2 Sisco c 4 0 0 1 Nido c 4 0 0 0 Harvey p 2 0 0 0 Walker p 3 0 0 0 Armstrong p 0 0 0 0 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 Akin p 0 0 0 0 Mazeika ph 1 0 0 0 Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Wells p 0 0 0 0 Valaika ph 1 0 0 0

Baltimore 000 000 100 — 1 New York 031 030 00x — 7

DP_Baltimore 0, New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, New York 5. 2B_Mancini (7), Alonso (7), Do.Smith (5). 3B_Pillar (1). SB_Lindor (2), Villar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Harvey L,3-3 4 1-3 8 7 7 1 4 Armstrong 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Akin 1 0 0 0 0 2 Wells 2 0 0 0 1 0

New York Walker W,3-1 7 4 1 1 3 4 Gsellman 1 1 0 0 2 0 Dr.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:39. A_8,035 (41,922).

