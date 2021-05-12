N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ruiz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harvey p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Armstrong p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Akin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mazeika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wells p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|New York
|031
|030
|00x
|—
|7
DP_Baltimore 0, New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, New York 5. 2B_Mancini (7), Alonso (7), Do.Smith (5). 3B_Pillar (1). SB_Lindor (2), Villar (2).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harvey L,3-3
|4
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|4
|Armstrong
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Akin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wells
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker W,3-1
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Gsellman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Dr.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_2:39. A_8,035 (41,922).
