N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 45 8 17 7 2 9 McNeil 2b 6 2 4 0 0 0 .231 Lindor ss 5 1 0 0 1 1 .171 Conforto rf 4 1 3 2 1 1 .257 Alonso 1b 5 0 1 3 0 1 .259 Smith lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .234 Nimmo cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .318 Pillar cf-lf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .194 Villar 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .244 McCann c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .215 Peterson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Almora Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Peraza ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 8 7 4 14 McCutchen lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .179 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hale p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Joyce ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .120 Hoskins 1b 4 0 2 2 1 0 .241 1-Kingery pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Harper rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .317 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .312 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .230 Gregorius ss 3 2 1 3 1 1 .241 Maton 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .348 Quinn cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .100 Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Herrera lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .053

New York 001 001 060_8 17 1 Philadelphia 100 003 003_7 8 2

a-struck out for Peterson in the 6th. b-grounded out for Romero in the 7th. c- for Barnes in the 8th. d-lined out for May in the 9th. e-walked for Hale in the 9th.

1-ran for Hoskins in the 9th.

E_Castro (1), Bohm (4), Eflin (1). LOB_New York 12, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Smith 2 (4), McNeil (3), Alonso (4), Hoskins (8). 3B_Quinn (1). HR_Pillar (1), off Kintzler; McCutchen (2), off Peterson; Gregorius (3), off Castro; Hoskins (8), off Díaz. RBIs_Conforto 2 (9), McCann (5), Pillar (1), Alonso 3 (16), McCutchen (9), Gregorius 3 (17), Quinn (1), Hoskins 2 (16). SB_Harper (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Smith, Peterson, Lindor 2, Pillar); Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Harper). RISP_New York 5 for 15; Philadelphia 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_McCann. GIDP_Bohm.

DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peterson 5 4 1 1 2 8 88 4.81 Castro, BS, 0-1 1 2 3 2 0 3 22 3.60 Barnes, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 7.50 May 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.93 Díaz 2-3 2 3 3 2 1 28 4.22 Familia, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.29

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin 6 10 2 2 0 7 97 3.49 Romero, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 6.14 Kintzler, L, 1-1, BS, 0-2 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 18 8.00 Alvarado 0 1 3 3 2 0 11 4.50 Hale 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 0 29 4.38

Alvarado pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-0, Alvarado 1-1, Hale 3-3.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:54. A_10,964 (42,792).

