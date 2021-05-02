N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|8
|17
|7
|2
|9
|
|McNeil 2b
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.257
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.259
|Smith lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Nimmo cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Pillar cf-lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|Villar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|McCann c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Peterson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Almora Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Peraza ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|4
|14
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.179
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hale p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Joyce ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.120
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.241
|1-Kingery pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.317
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.312
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Gregorius ss
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.241
|Maton 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.348
|Quinn cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.100
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Herrera lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|New York
|001
|001
|060_8
|17
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|003
|003_7
|8
|2
a-struck out for Peterson in the 6th. b-grounded out for Romero in the 7th. c- for Barnes in the 8th. d-lined out for May in the 9th. e-walked for Hale in the 9th.
1-ran for Hoskins in the 9th.
E_Castro (1), Bohm (4), Eflin (1). LOB_New York 12, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Smith 2 (4), McNeil (3), Alonso (4), Hoskins (8). 3B_Quinn (1). HR_Pillar (1), off Kintzler; McCutchen (2), off Peterson; Gregorius (3), off Castro; Hoskins (8), off Díaz. RBIs_Conforto 2 (9), McCann (5), Pillar (1), Alonso 3 (16), McCutchen (9), Gregorius 3 (17), Quinn (1), Hoskins 2 (16). SB_Harper (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Smith, Peterson, Lindor 2, Pillar); Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Harper). RISP_New York 5 for 15; Philadelphia 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_McCann. GIDP_Bohm.
DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|88
|4.81
|Castro, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|0
|3
|22
|3.60
|Barnes, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7.50
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.93
|Díaz
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|28
|4.22
|Familia, S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.29
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|6
|
|10
|2
|2
|0
|7
|97
|3.49
|Romero, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|6.14
|Kintzler, L, 1-1, BS, 0-2
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|8.00
|Alvarado
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|11
|4.50
|Hale
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|4.38
Alvarado pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-0, Alvarado 1-1, Hale 3-3.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:54. A_10,964 (42,792).
