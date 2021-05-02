On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 0

By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 3:40 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 26 2 3 2
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b-1b 4 0 0 0
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Stanton dh 3 0 1 0
Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 0 0 0
Schoop dh 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
H.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Urshela ss-3b 3 1 1 0
Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 Hicks cf 2 1 0 0
Ramos c 2 0 0 0 Ford 1b 3 0 0 0
Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0 Wade ss 0 0 0 0
Jones cf 3 0 1 0 Higashioka c 3 0 1 1
Gardner lf 2 0 0 1
Detroit 000 000 000 0
New York 020 000 00x 2

LOB_Detroit 3, New York 2. 2B_Higashioka (3). SF_Gardner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Ureña L,1-4 7 3 2 2 1 7
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Kluber W,2-2 8 2 0 0 1 10
Chapman S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Kluber.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Marvin Hudson.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

T_2:14. A_10,021 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19