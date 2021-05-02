N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 0

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|26
|2
|3
|2
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela ss-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ramos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gardner lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|020
|000
|00x
|—
|2
LOB_Detroit 3, New York 2. 2B_Higashioka (3). SF_Gardner (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ureña L,1-4
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber W,2-2
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Chapman S,6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Kluber.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:14. A_10,021 (47,309).
