N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gallo dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dahl rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ford 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andújar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Kiner-Falefa (6). DP_New York 1, Texas 2. LOB_New York 7, Texas 6. 2B_Gardner (4), Calhoun (5).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Germán W,4-2
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Green H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman S,11-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunning
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|J.King L,4-3
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Sborz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_J.King (Odor). WP_Dunning.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:49. A_27,581 (40,300).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments