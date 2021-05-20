On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 5:12 pm
< a min read
      
New York Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 8 2 Totals 32 0 6 0
LeMahieu 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0
Gardner cf 3 0 2 0 Solak 2b 4 0 1 0
Voit dh 3 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 Gallo dh 3 0 1 0
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 García cf 4 0 1 0
Sánchez c 4 1 1 0 Dahl rf 3 0 1 0
Ford 1b 2 0 1 0 Davis ph 1 0 0 0
Urshela ph-3b 1 0 1 1 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0
Andújar lf 4 0 1 0 Culberson 3b 3 0 0 0
Wade rf 2 0 0 0 Heim c 3 0 1 0
Judge ph-rf 2 0 1 1
New York 000 000 200 2
Texas 000 000 000 0

E_Kiner-Falefa (6). DP_New York 1, Texas 2. LOB_New York 7, Texas 6. 2B_Gardner (4), Calhoun (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Germán W,4-2 7 6 0 0 0 5
Green H,6 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chapman S,11-11 1 0 0 0 1 2
Texas
Dunning 6 4 0 0 1 6
J.King L,4-3 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 2
Sborz 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_J.King (Odor). WP_Dunning.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:49. A_27,581 (40,300).

