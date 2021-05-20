N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 8 2 3 10 LeMahieu 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Gardner cf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .200 Voit dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .207 Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 0 3 .174 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Sánchez c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .192 Ford 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .143 a-Urshela ph-3b 1 0 1 1 1 0 .285 Andújar lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .167 Wade rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .276 b-Judge ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .297

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 6 0 1 7 Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Gallo dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .213 García cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Dahl rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224 c-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Culberson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Heim c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .190

New York 000 000 200_2 8 0 Texas 000 000 000_0 6 1

a-singled for Ford in the 7th. b-singled for Wade in the 7th. c-struck out for Dahl in the 9th.

E_Kiner-Falefa (6). LOB_New York 7, Texas 6. 2B_Gardner (4), Calhoun (5). RBIs_Urshela (23), Judge (25).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Torres 2); Texas 2 (Lowe, Davis). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Texas 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Torres. GIDP_Sánchez, LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Odor, Ford); Texas 2 (Solak, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Culberson, Lowe, Kiner-Falefa).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Germán, W, 4-2 7 6 0 0 0 5 87 3.05 Green, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.01 Chapman, S, 11-11 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 0.00

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunning 6 4 0 0 1 6 79 3.74 J.King, L, 4-3 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 2 32 2.35 Sborz 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 27 3.32

Inherited runners-scored_Sborz 2-0. HBP_J.King (Odor). WP_Dunning.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:49. A_27,581 (40,300).

