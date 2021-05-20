On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 5:10 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 8 2 3 10
LeMahieu 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Gardner cf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .200
Voit dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .207
Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 0 3 .174
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Sánchez c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .192
Ford 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .143
a-Urshela ph-3b 1 0 1 1 1 0 .285
Andújar lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .167
Wade rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .276
b-Judge ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .297
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 6 0 1 7
Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Gallo dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .213
García cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Dahl rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224
c-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Culberson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Heim c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .190
New York 000 000 200_2 8 0
Texas 000 000 000_0 6 1

a-singled for Ford in the 7th. b-singled for Wade in the 7th. c-struck out for Dahl in the 9th.

E_Kiner-Falefa (6). LOB_New York 7, Texas 6. 2B_Gardner (4), Calhoun (5). RBIs_Urshela (23), Judge (25).

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Torres 2); Texas 2 (Lowe, Davis). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Texas 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Torres. GIDP_Sánchez, LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Odor, Ford); Texas 2 (Solak, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Culberson, Lowe, Kiner-Falefa).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Germán, W, 4-2 7 6 0 0 0 5 87 3.05
Green, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.01
Chapman, S, 11-11 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 0.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunning 6 4 0 0 1 6 79 3.74
J.King, L, 4-3 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 2 32 2.35
Sborz 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 27 3.32

Inherited runners-scored_Sborz 2-0. HBP_J.King (Odor). WP_Dunning.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:49. A_27,581 (40,300).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds