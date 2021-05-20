N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|3
|10
|
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.174
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Ford 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Urshela ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|Andújar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Wade rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|b-Judge ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|1
|7
|
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Gallo dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|García cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Dahl rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|c-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Heim c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|New York
|000
|000
|200_2
|8
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|1
a-singled for Ford in the 7th. b-singled for Wade in the 7th. c-struck out for Dahl in the 9th.
E_Kiner-Falefa (6). LOB_New York 7, Texas 6. 2B_Gardner (4), Calhoun (5). RBIs_Urshela (23), Judge (25).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Torres 2); Texas 2 (Lowe, Davis). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Texas 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Torres. GIDP_Sánchez, LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa.
DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Odor, Ford); Texas 2 (Solak, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Culberson, Lowe, Kiner-Falefa).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, W, 4-2
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|87
|3.05
|Green, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.01
|Chapman, S, 11-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|0.00
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|79
|3.74
|J.King, L, 4-3
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|32
|2.35
|Sborz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.32
Inherited runners-scored_Sborz 2-0. HBP_J.King (Odor). WP_Dunning.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:49. A_27,581 (40,300).
