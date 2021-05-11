Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 10:21 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 7 2 2 6
LeMahieu 2b-1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .280
Stanton dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .293
Judge rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .254
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .234
Sánchez c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .178
Frazier lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .149
Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 3 1 3 11
Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Margot rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .189
Díaz 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .246
Brosseau 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .173
a-Wendle ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284
c-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Padlo 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Lowe ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .193
Zunino c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .219
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .184
Phillips cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .228
New York 101 000 100_3 7 1
Tampa Bay 001 000 000_1 3 0

a-grounded out for Brosseau in the 7th. b-walked for Padlo in the 7th. c-lined out for Wendle in the 9th.

E_Torres (5). LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Stanton (6), Frazier (4), Margot (5). HR_Judge (8), off Patiño; Sánchez (4), off Fleming; Zunino (7), off Montgomery. RBIs_Judge (19), Sánchez (6), Zunino (15).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Gardner); Tampa Bay 3 (Padlo, Zunino, Lowe). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 0 for 5.

GIDP_Voit, Sánchez.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Padlo, Brosseau, Díaz; Adames, Lowe, Díaz).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, W, 2-1 6 2 1 1 1 9 85 3.96
Loaisiga, H, 4 2 1 0 0 1 1 34 2.61
Chapman, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Patiño, L, 1-1 4 3 2 1 1 3 65 1.54
Fleming 4 3 1 1 1 1 63 2.73
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 1.20

HBP_Patiño (Voit), Fleming (Gardner). WP_Loaisiga. PB_Zunino 2(3).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:50. A_5,441 (25,000).

