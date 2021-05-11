N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|2
|2
|6
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.178
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.149
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|3
|11
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|Brosseau 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|a-Wendle ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|c-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Padlo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Lowe ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.193
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|New York
|101
|000
|100_3
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000_1
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Brosseau in the 7th. b-walked for Padlo in the 7th. c-lined out for Wendle in the 9th.
E_Torres (5). LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Stanton (6), Frazier (4), Margot (5). HR_Judge (8), off Patiño; Sánchez (4), off Fleming; Zunino (7), off Montgomery. RBIs_Judge (19), Sánchez (6), Zunino (15).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Gardner); Tampa Bay 3 (Padlo, Zunino, Lowe). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 0 for 5.
GIDP_Voit, Sánchez.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Padlo, Brosseau, Díaz; Adames, Lowe, Díaz).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 2-1
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|9
|85
|3.96
|Loaisiga, H, 4
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|2.61
|Chapman, S, 8-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Patiño, L, 1-1
|4
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|65
|1.54
|Fleming
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|63
|2.73
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.20
HBP_Patiño (Voit), Fleming (Gardner). WP_Loaisiga. PB_Zunino 2(3).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:50. A_5,441 (25,000).
