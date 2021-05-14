N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 7 5 2 9 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .271 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Judge rf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .282 Sánchez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Frazier lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .146 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .171 Andújar 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .059 Higashioka c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .196 Wade ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200 a-Urshela ph-ss 1 1 1 3 0 0 .298

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 9 4 2 7 Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .313 Hays lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .250 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .252 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .212 Stewart rf 3 1 3 0 1 0 .215 1-McKenna pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Severino c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .247 Valaika 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .200

New York 100 100 300_5 7 0 Baltimore 100 030 000_4 9 0

a-homered for Wade in the 7th.

1-ran for Stewart in the 9th.

LOB_New York 3, Baltimore 4. 2B_Stewart (3), Severino (4), Mancini (8). HR_Judge 2 (10), off Kremer; Urshela (5), off Lakins Sr.; Hays (5), off Kluber. RBIs_Judge 2 (21), Urshela 3 (19), Hays (13), Severino (3), Valaika (3), Mancini (30). SB_Valaika (1). CS_Mullins (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Baltimore 1 (Hays). RISP_New York 1 for 1; Baltimore 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Franco. GIDP_Sánchez, Franco.

DP_New York 1 (Andújar, LeMahieu, Voit); Baltimore 1 (Franco, Valaika, Mancini).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, W, 3-2 6 7 4 4 2 6 85 3.48 Green, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.21 Peralta, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Loaisiga, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.49

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kremer 5 5 2 2 0 4 77 5.81 Plutko, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 1.27 Sulser, H, 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 14 2.77 Lakins Sr., L, 1-4, BS, 0-1 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 32 4.38 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Loaisiga 1-0, Lakins Sr. 2-2. WP_Green.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:55. A_10,809 (45,971).

