Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 11:59 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 7 5 2 9
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .271
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Judge rf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .282
Sánchez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Frazier lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .146
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .171
Andújar 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .059
Higashioka c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .196
Wade ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200
a-Urshela ph-ss 1 1 1 3 0 0 .298
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 9 4 2 7
Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .313
Hays lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .250
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .252
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .212
Stewart rf 3 1 3 0 1 0 .215
1-McKenna pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Severino c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .247
Valaika 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .200
New York 100 100 300_5 7 0
Baltimore 100 030 000_4 9 0

a-homered for Wade in the 7th.

1-ran for Stewart in the 9th.

LOB_New York 3, Baltimore 4. 2B_Stewart (3), Severino (4), Mancini (8). HR_Judge 2 (10), off Kremer; Urshela (5), off Lakins Sr.; Hays (5), off Kluber. RBIs_Judge 2 (21), Urshela 3 (19), Hays (13), Severino (3), Valaika (3), Mancini (30). SB_Valaika (1). CS_Mullins (3).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Baltimore 1 (Hays). RISP_New York 1 for 1; Baltimore 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Franco. GIDP_Sánchez, Franco.

DP_New York 1 (Andújar, LeMahieu, Voit); Baltimore 1 (Franco, Valaika, Mancini).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, W, 3-2 6 7 4 4 2 6 85 3.48
Green, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.21
Peralta, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Loaisiga, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.49
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kremer 5 5 2 2 0 4 77 5.81
Plutko, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 1.27
Sulser, H, 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 14 2.77
Lakins Sr., L, 1-4, BS, 0-1 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 32 4.38
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Loaisiga 1-0, Lakins Sr. 2-2. WP_Green.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:55. A_10,809 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration