N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|2
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.282
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.146
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Andújar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Wade ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Urshela ph-ss
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.298
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|2
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Stewart rf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|1-McKenna pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Valaika 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|New York
|100
|100
|300_5
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|030
|000_4
|9
|0
a-homered for Wade in the 7th.
1-ran for Stewart in the 9th.
LOB_New York 3, Baltimore 4. 2B_Stewart (3), Severino (4), Mancini (8). HR_Judge 2 (10), off Kremer; Urshela (5), off Lakins Sr.; Hays (5), off Kluber. RBIs_Judge 2 (21), Urshela 3 (19), Hays (13), Severino (3), Valaika (3), Mancini (30). SB_Valaika (1). CS_Mullins (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Baltimore 1 (Hays). RISP_New York 1 for 1; Baltimore 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_Franco. GIDP_Sánchez, Franco.
DP_New York 1 (Andújar, LeMahieu, Voit); Baltimore 1 (Franco, Valaika, Mancini).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 3-2
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|6
|85
|3.48
|Green, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.21
|Peralta, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Loaisiga, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.49
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|77
|5.81
|Plutko, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|1.27
|Sulser, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|14
|2.77
|Lakins Sr., L, 1-4, BS, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|4.38
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.20
Inherited runners-scored_Loaisiga 1-0, Lakins Sr. 2-2. WP_Green.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:55. A_10,809 (45,971).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments