N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

New York Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 33 4 9 4 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 0 Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 Hays lf 3 1 1 1 Judge rf 3 2 2 2 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 1 Sánchez dh 4 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Frazier lf 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Stewart rf 3 1 3 0 Andújar 3b 4 1 1 0 McKenna pr 0 0 0 0 Higashioka c 3 1 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Wade ss 2 0 0 0 Severino c 4 1 1 1 Urshela ph-ss 1 1 1 3 Valaika 2b 3 1 1 1

New York 100 100 300 — 5 Baltimore 100 030 000 — 4

DP_New York 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 3, Baltimore 4. 2B_Stewart (3), Severino (4), Mancini (8). HR_Judge 2 (10), Urshela (5), Hays (5). SB_Valaika (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Kluber W,3-2 6 7 4 4 2 6 Green H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0 Peralta H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Loaisiga S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Kremer 5 5 2 2 0 4 Plutko H,5 1 0 0 0 1 0 Sulser H,1 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 Lakins Sr. L,1-4 BS,0-1 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 2

Peralta pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP_Green.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:55. A_10,809 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.