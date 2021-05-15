N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart rf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|Andújar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McKenna pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Urshela ph-ss
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Valaika 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|New York
|100
|100
|300
|—
|5
|Baltimore
|100
|030
|000
|—
|4
DP_New York 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 3, Baltimore 4. 2B_Stewart (3), Severino (4), Mancini (8). HR_Judge 2 (10), Urshela (5), Hays (5). SB_Valaika (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber W,3-2
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Green H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loaisiga S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kremer
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Plutko H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sulser H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Lakins Sr. L,1-4 BS,0-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Peralta pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
WP_Green.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:55. A_10,809 (45,971).
