N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 12:01 am
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 33 4 9 4
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 0 Mullins cf 4 0 2 0
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 Hays lf 3 1 1 1
Judge rf 3 2 2 2 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 1
Sánchez dh 4 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0
Frazier lf 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Stewart rf 3 1 3 0
Andújar 3b 4 1 1 0 McKenna pr 0 0 0 0
Higashioka c 3 1 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0
Wade ss 2 0 0 0 Severino c 4 1 1 1
Urshela ph-ss 1 1 1 3 Valaika 2b 3 1 1 1
New York 100 100 300 5
Baltimore 100 030 000 4

DP_New York 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 3, Baltimore 4. 2B_Stewart (3), Severino (4), Mancini (8). HR_Judge 2 (10), Urshela (5), Hays (5). SB_Valaika (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Kluber W,3-2 6 7 4 4 2 6
Green H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Peralta H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Loaisiga S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Kremer 5 5 2 2 0 4
Plutko H,5 1 0 0 0 1 0
Sulser H,1 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Lakins Sr. L,1-4 BS,0-1 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 2

Peralta pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP_Green.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:55. A_10,809 (45,971).

