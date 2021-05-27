Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 6:40 pm
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 3 8 3 2 2
Semien 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .288
Bichette ss 3 1 1 3 0 1 .272
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Hernández rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .313
Grichuk dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Espinal 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .217
a-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Panik 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Davis cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .164
Jansen c 1 1 0 0 1 0 .139
b-McGuire ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 23 5 7 5 2 6
LeMahieu 1b 3 2 2 0 0 1 .264
Torres ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Judge dh 1 1 1 3 1 0 .307
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .277
Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .174
Sánchez c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .188
Andújar lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Florial cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Wade 2b 2 1 0 0 0 1 .281
Toronto 003 000 0_3 8 1
New York 102 110 x_5 7 0

a-grounded out for Espinal in the 6th. b-grounded out for Jansen in the 7th.

E_Ray (1). LOB_Toronto 4, New York 3. 2B_Urshela (8), Florial (1). HR_Bichette (11), off Montgomery; Judge (13), off Ray; Sánchez (6), off Ray. RBIs_Bichette 3 (31), Urshela (24), Judge 3 (29), Sánchez (12). SB_Hernández (4), Wade (2). SF_Judge.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Tellez); New York 2 (Frazier, Urshela). RISP_Toronto 1 for 3; New York 1 for 3.

LIDP_Davis. GIDP_Hernández, Jansen.

DP_New York 3 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Urshela; Torres, Wade, LeMahieu; Wade, LeMahieu).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, L, 2-2 4 2-3 5 5 4 2 5 80 3.81
A.Cole 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 16 1.12
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 4 2-3 5 3 3 2 1 73 4.22
Loaisiga, W, 4-2 1 3 0 0 0 1 27 2.39
Peralta, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.14
Green, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_A.Cole 1-0, Loaisiga 1-0, Peralta 2-0. WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:16. A_14,056 (47,309).

