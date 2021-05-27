N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|3
|8
|3
|2
|2
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.272
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Grichuk dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Espinal 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|a-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Panik 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Jansen c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.139
|b-McGuire ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|23
|5
|7
|5
|2
|6
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Torres ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Judge dh
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.307
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Frazier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Gardner lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Florial cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Wade 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Toronto
|003
|000
|0_3
|8
|1
|New York
|102
|110
|x_5
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Espinal in the 6th. b-grounded out for Jansen in the 7th.
E_Ray (1). LOB_Toronto 4, New York 3. 2B_Urshela (8), Florial (1). HR_Bichette (11), off Montgomery; Judge (13), off Ray; Sánchez (6), off Ray. RBIs_Bichette 3 (31), Urshela (24), Judge 3 (29), Sánchez (12). SB_Hernández (4), Wade (2). SF_Judge.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Tellez); New York 2 (Frazier, Urshela). RISP_Toronto 1 for 3; New York 1 for 3.
LIDP_Davis. GIDP_Hernández, Jansen.
DP_New York 3 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Urshela; Torres, Wade, LeMahieu; Wade, LeMahieu).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, L, 2-2
|4
|2-3
|5
|5
|4
|2
|5
|80
|3.81
|A.Cole
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.12
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|73
|4.22
|Loaisiga, W, 4-2
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|2.39
|Peralta, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.14
|Green, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.16
Inherited runners-scored_A.Cole 1-0, Loaisiga 1-0, Peralta 2-0. WP_Ray.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:16. A_14,056 (47,309).
