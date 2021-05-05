On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 11:04 pm
Houston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 8 3 Totals 31 6 9 6
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 LeMahieu 2b-1b 3 1 1 0
Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 Stanton dh 4 1 3 4
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 Judge rf 5 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0
Correa ss 4 0 0 1 Torres ss 4 1 1 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 Ford 1b 3 0 0 0
Díaz rf 3 0 2 1 Frazier ph 0 0 0 0
Tucker rf 0 0 0 0 Wade pr-2b 0 1 0 0
Straw cf 2 0 1 0 Hicks cf 4 1 2 1
Castro c 3 0 0 0 Sánchez c 2 0 0 0
Gardner lf 3 1 1 1
Houston 000 300 000 3
New York 002 010 03x 6

DP_Houston 1, New York 2. LOB_Houston 3, New York 9. 2B_Gurriel (9), Díaz (6), Stanton (5), Hicks (3). HR_Stanton (8). SF_Gardner (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia 4 2-3 2 3 3 2 8
Stanek 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 1
B.Abreu 1 1 0 0 1 1
Raley L,0-2 0 2 3 3 1 0
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Montgomery 6 8 3 3 0 4
Cessa 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Loaisiga W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chapman S,7-7 1 0 0 0 0 2

Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Garcia (LeMahieu), Smith (Sánchez). WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:35. A_9,895 (47,309).

