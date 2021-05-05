N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|3
|4
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Frazier ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Houston
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|New York
|002
|010
|03x
|—
|6
DP_Houston 1, New York 2. LOB_Houston 3, New York 9. 2B_Gurriel (9), Díaz (6), Stanton (5), Hicks (3). HR_Stanton (8). SF_Gardner (2).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia
|4
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Stanek
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B.Abreu
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Raley L,0-2
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Cessa
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Peralta
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loaisiga W,3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman S,7-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Garcia (LeMahieu), Smith (Sánchez). WP_Peralta.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:35. A_9,895 (47,309).
