N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|1
|8
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.318
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.330
|Díaz rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Tucker rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|5
|11
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|1
|.314
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.265
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.103
|a-Frazier ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|1-Wade pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.177
|Sánchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.175
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.185
|Houston
|000
|300
|000_3
|8
|0
|New York
|002
|010
|03x_6
|9
|0
a-walked for Ford in the 8th.
1-ran for Frazier in the 8th.
LOB_Houston 3, New York 9. 2B_Gurriel (9), Díaz (6), Stanton (5), Hicks (3). HR_Stanton (8), off Garcia. RBIs_Correa (14), Gurriel (20), Díaz (12), Stanton 4 (22), Hicks (11), Gardner (3). SF_Gardner.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Altuve, Straw, Castro); New York 5 (Judge 2, Gardner). RISP_Houston 3 for 8; New York 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Castro. GIDP_Castro, Brantley, Urshela.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel); New York 2 (LeMahieu, Torres, Ford; LeMahieu, Torres, Ford).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|4
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|8
|92
|3.28
|Stanek
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|1.88
|B.Abreu
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.50
|Raley, L, 0-2
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|13
|9.49
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|7.45
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|82
|4.41
|Cessa
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|1.35
|Peralta
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Loaisiga, W, 3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.98
|Chapman, S, 7-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 2-1, Smith 2-2, Peralta 1-0. HBP_Garcia (LeMahieu), Smith (Sánchez). WP_Peralta.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:35. A_9,895 (47,309).
