N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 8 3 1 8 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247 Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .324 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .293 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .318 Correa ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .263 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .330 Díaz rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .279 Tucker rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Straw cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .227 Castro c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 9 6 5 11 LeMahieu 2b-1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .279 Stanton dh 4 1 3 4 1 1 .314 Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 5 .265 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .276 Torres ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .240 Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .103 a-Frazier ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .143 1-Wade pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .333 Hicks cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .177 Sánchez c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .175 Gardner lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .185

Houston 000 300 000_3 8 0 New York 002 010 03x_6 9 0

a-walked for Ford in the 8th.

1-ran for Frazier in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 3, New York 9. 2B_Gurriel (9), Díaz (6), Stanton (5), Hicks (3). HR_Stanton (8), off Garcia. RBIs_Correa (14), Gurriel (20), Díaz (12), Stanton 4 (22), Hicks (11), Gardner (3). SF_Gardner.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Altuve, Straw, Castro); New York 5 (Judge 2, Gardner). RISP_Houston 3 for 8; New York 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Castro. GIDP_Castro, Brantley, Urshela.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel); New York 2 (LeMahieu, Torres, Ford; LeMahieu, Torres, Ford).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia 4 2-3 2 3 3 2 8 92 3.28 Stanek 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 1 26 1.88 B.Abreu 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 4.50 Raley, L, 0-2 0 2 3 3 1 0 13 9.49 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 7.45

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 6 8 3 3 0 4 82 4.41 Cessa 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 1.35 Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Loaisiga, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.98 Chapman, S, 7-7 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 2-1, Smith 2-2, Peralta 1-0. HBP_Garcia (LeMahieu), Smith (Sánchez). WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:35. A_9,895 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.