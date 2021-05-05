On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 11:02 pm
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 8 3 1 8
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247
Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .324
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .293
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .318
Correa ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .263
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .330
Díaz rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .279
Tucker rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183
Straw cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .227
Castro c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 9 6 5 11
LeMahieu 2b-1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .279
Stanton dh 4 1 3 4 1 1 .314
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 5 .265
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .276
Torres ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .240
Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .103
a-Frazier ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .143
1-Wade pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .333
Hicks cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .177
Sánchez c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .175
Gardner lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .185
Houston 000 300 000_3 8 0
New York 002 010 03x_6 9 0

a-walked for Ford in the 8th.

1-ran for Frazier in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 3, New York 9. 2B_Gurriel (9), Díaz (6), Stanton (5), Hicks (3). HR_Stanton (8), off Garcia. RBIs_Correa (14), Gurriel (20), Díaz (12), Stanton 4 (22), Hicks (11), Gardner (3). SF_Gardner.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Altuve, Straw, Castro); New York 5 (Judge 2, Gardner). RISP_Houston 3 for 8; New York 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Castro. GIDP_Castro, Brantley, Urshela.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel); New York 2 (LeMahieu, Torres, Ford; LeMahieu, Torres, Ford).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia 4 2-3 2 3 3 2 8 92 3.28
Stanek 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 1 26 1.88
B.Abreu 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 4.50
Raley, L, 0-2 0 2 3 3 1 0 13 9.49
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 7.45
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 6 8 3 3 0 4 82 4.41
Cessa 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 1.35
Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Loaisiga, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.98
Chapman, S, 7-7 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 2-1, Smith 2-2, Peralta 1-0. HBP_Garcia (LeMahieu), Smith (Sánchez). WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:35. A_9,895 (47,309).

