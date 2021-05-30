NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Results

Sunday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400 laps, 60 points.

2. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 53.

3. (20) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 400, 46.

4. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400, 49.

5. (7) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400, 37.

6. (6) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 400, 38.

7. (14) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400, 32.

8. (27) Chris Buescher, Ford, 400, 32.

9. (15) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 400, 37.

10. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400, 39.

11. (13) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 26.

12. (2) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 400, 27.

13. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400, 24.

14. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 400, 23.

15. (9) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 398, 22.

16. (19) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 398, 21.

17. (16) Joey Logano, Ford, 398, 20.

18. (22) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 398, 19.

19. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 398, 18.

20. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, 398, 17.

21. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, 397, 16.

22. (31) Aric Almirola, Ford, 397, 15.

23. (21) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 397, 14.

24. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 397, 13.

25. (29) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 397, 12.

26. (28) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 397, 11.

27. (25) Ryan Newman, Ford, 396, 10.

28. (30) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 395, 0.

29. (8) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 391, 12.

30. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, 389, 0.

31. (33) BJ McLeod, Ford, 389, 0.

32. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 389, 5.

33. (35) James Davison, Chevrolet, 388, 4.

34. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 387, 0.

35. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 382, 2.

36. (38) David Starr, Ford, 369, 0.

37. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 359, 1.

38. (12) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, engine, 139, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

