Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Results

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 10:49 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400 laps, 60 points.

2. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 53.

3. (20) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 400, 46.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

4. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400, 49.

5. (7) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400, 37.

6. (6) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 400, 38.

7. (14) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400, 32.

8. (27) Chris Buescher, Ford, 400, 32.

9. (15) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 400, 37.

10. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400, 39.

11. (13) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 26.

        Read more: Sports News

12. (2) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 400, 27.

13. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400, 24.

14. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 400, 23.

15. (9) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 398, 22.

16. (19) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 398, 21.

17. (16) Joey Logano, Ford, 398, 20.

18. (22) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 398, 19.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

19. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 398, 18.

20. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, 398, 17.

21. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, 397, 16.

22. (31) Aric Almirola, Ford, 397, 15.

23. (21) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 397, 14.

24. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 397, 13.

25. (29) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 397, 12.

26. (28) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 397, 11.

27. (25) Ryan Newman, Ford, 396, 10.

28. (30) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 395, 0.

29. (8) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 391, 12.

30. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, 389, 0.

31. (33) BJ McLeod, Ford, 389, 0.

32. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 389, 5.

33. (35) James Davison, Chevrolet, 388, 4.

34. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 387, 0.

35. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 382, 2.

36. (38) David Starr, Ford, 369, 0.

37. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 359, 1.

38. (12) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, engine, 139, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor