NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix Results

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 6:54 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday

At Circuits of the Americas

Austin, Texas.

Lap length: 3.41 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 54 laps, 49 points.

2. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 54, 47.

3. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 54, 44.

4. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 54, 36.

5. (7) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 54, 0.

6. (27) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 54, 37.

7. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 54, 39.

8. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 54, 30.

9. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 54, 36.

10. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 54, 39.

11. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 54, 26.

12. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 54, 25.

13. (28) Chris Buescher, Ford, 54, 29.

14. (19) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 54, 23.

15. (36) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 54, 26.

16. (29) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 54, 21.

17. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 54, 20.

18. (37) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 54, 19.

19. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 54, 18.

20. (25) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 54, 23.

21. (33) Ty Dillon, Toyota, 54, 0.

22. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 54, 15.

23. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 54, 15.

24. (34) Ryan Newman, Ford, 54, 13.

25. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 54, 0.

26. (26) Aric Almirola, Ford, 54, 11.

27. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 54, 18.

28. (38) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 54, 0.

29. (32) James Davison, Chevrolet, 54, 8.

30. (31) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 54, 7.

31. (39) Kyle Tilley, Ford, 54, 6.

32. (35) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 53, 0.

33. (15) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 46, 4.

34. (40) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, garage, 38, 3.

35. (17) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 24, 2.

36. (14) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 24, 1.

37. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 19, 1.

38. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 18, 1.

39. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 18, 1.

40. (30) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, garage, 12, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

