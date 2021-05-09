NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Results

Sunday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 293 laps, 60 points.

2. (14) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 293, 48.

3. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 293, 43.

4. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 293, 43.

5. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 293, 48.

6. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 293, 37.

7. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 293, 33.

8. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 293, 35.

9. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 293, 29.

10. (20) Ryan Newman, Ford, 292, 27.

11. (22) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 292, 26.

12. (10) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 292, 36.

13. (12) Joey Logano, Ford, 292, 33.

14. (21) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 292, 28.

15. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 291, 22.

16. (9) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 291, 21.

17. (19) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 291, 21.

18. (26) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 291, 19.

19. (8) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 290, 18.

20. (28) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 290, 17.

21. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 290, 16.

22. (30) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 290, 15.

23. (15) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 290, 14.

24. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 290, 13.

25. (29) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 290, 12.

26. (25) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 289, 11.

27. (13) Michael McDowell, Ford, 288, 10.

28. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 288, 0.

29. (34) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 286, 0.

30. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 286, 7.

31. (36) James Davison, Chevrolet, 286, 6.

32. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 285, 0.

33. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 245, 4.

34. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, garage, 188, 0.

35. (17) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 106, 2.

36. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 97, 1.

37. (27) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 5, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

