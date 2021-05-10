NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

Through May 9
1. Denny Hamlin, 529.
2. Martin Truex Jr, 454.
3. William Byron, 428.
4. Joey Logano, 406.
5. Ryan Blaney, 405.
6. Kyle Larson, 385.
7. Kevin Harvick, 385.
8. Chase Elliott, 382.
9. Brad Keselowski, 379.
10. Kyle Busch, 373.
11. Christopher Bell, 320.
12. Austin Dillon, 316.
13. Chris Buescher, 287.
14. Alex Bowman, 281.
15. Michael McDowell, 278.
16. Tyler Reddick, 268.
17. Matt DiBenedetto, 268.
18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 249.
19. Ryan Newman, 246.
20. Kurt Busch, 240.
21. Bubba Wallace, 223.
22. Ross Chastain, 218.
23. Daniel Suarez, 214.
24. Ryan Preece, 209.
25. Chase Briscoe, 198.
26. Cole Custer, 192.
27. Erik Jones, 188.
28. Aric Almirola, 168.
29. Anthony Alfredo, 125.
30. Corey Lajoie, 116.
31. Quin Houff, 61.
32. Josh Bilicki, 51.
33. James Davison, 49.
34. Jamie McMurray, 30.
35. Scott Heckert, 9.
36. Mike Marlar, 6.
37. David Ragan, 4.
38. Chris Windom, 4.
39. Derrike Cope, 1.
40. Shane Golobic, 1.
