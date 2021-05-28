NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Results

Friday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 134 laps, 49 points.

2. (9) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 134, 39.

3. (5) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 134, 36.

4. (11) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 134, 36.

5. (1) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 134, 41.

6. (23) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 134, 31.

7. (31) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 134, 38.

8. (15) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 134, 40.

9. (3) Austin Hill, Toyota, 134, 44.

10. (6) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 134, 43.

11. (22) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 134, 26.

12. (16) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 134, 31.

13. (12) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 133, 25.

14. (8) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 133, 25.

15. (20) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 133, 22.

16. (7) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 133, 26.

17. (13) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 133, 20.

18. (18) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 133, 19.

19. (19) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 133, 18.

20. (17) Drew Dollar, Toyota, 133, 17.

21. (36) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 133, 16.

22. (25) Tanner Gray, Ford, 133, 15.

23. (21) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 132, 14.

24. (32) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 131, 13.

25. (27) Cory Roper, Ford, 129, 12.

26. (35) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 128, 11.

27. (30) Cj McLaughlin, Toyota, 127, 10.

28. (34) Akinori Ogata, Chevrolet, 125, 9.

29. (33) Keith McGee, Chevrolet, 123, 8.

30. (10) Matt Crafton, Toyota, engine, 114, 15.

31. (14) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, accident, 111, 6.

32. (38) Trey Hutchens III, Chevrolet, accident, 108, 5.

33. (37) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Ford, suspension, 71, 4.

34. (26) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, garage, 59, 3.

35. (2) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, accident, 55, 12.

36. (28) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, accident, 49, 1.

37. (24) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, reargear, 38, 1.

38. (29) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, garage, 13, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

