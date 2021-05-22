On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Toyota Tundra 225 Results

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 3:35 pm
< a min read
      

Saturday

At Circuits of the Americas

Austin, Texas.

Lap length: 3.41 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 41 laps, 52 points.

2. (2) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 41, 49.

3. (1) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 41, 48.

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

4. (23) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 41, 33.

5. (3) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 41, 41.

6. (21) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 41, 39.

7. (17) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 41, 30.

8. (15) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 41, 29.

9. (9) Austin Hill, Toyota, 41, 28.

10. (11) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 41, 43.

11. (26) Paul Menard, Toyota, 41, 26.

        Read more: Sports News

12. (6) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 41, 28.

13. (13) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 41, 24.

14. (28) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 41, 23.

15. (4) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 41, 38.

16. (29) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 41, 21.

17. (16) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 41, 24.

18. (8) Parker Chase, Toyota, 41, 19.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

19. (24) Camden Murphy, Toyota, ontrack, 19.

20. (12) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 41, 17.

21. (19) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 41, 24.

22. (27) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 41, 15.

23. (32) Lawless Alan, Toyota, 41, 14.

24. (22) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 41, 14.

25. (30) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 41, 12.

26. (14) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 41, 15.

27. (31) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 41, 10.

28. (33) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 41, 9.

29. (25) Michele Abbate, Toyota, 41, 8.

30. (34) Cory Roper, Ford, 41, 7.

31. (36) Tanner Gray, Ford, 40, 6.

32. (18) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, 40, 5.

33. (20) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 39, 4.

34. (35) Roger Reuse, Chevrolet, 38, 3.

35. (10) Christian Eckes, Toyota, suspension, 36, 2.

36. (7) Cameron Lawrence, Chevrolet, 34, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds