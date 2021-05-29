On Air: Federal News Network program
NASCAR-Xfinity Alsco Uniforms 300 Results

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 4:13 pm
< a min read
      

Saturday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 200 laps, 51 points.

2. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 49.

3. (13) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200, 42.

4. (32) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

5. (16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

6. (2) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200, 0.

7. (10) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 30.

8. (14) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 30.

9. (9) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200, 38.

10. (6) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 27.

11. (26) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 28.

12. (1) Riley Herbst, Ford, 200, 25.

13. (28) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 200, 24.

14. (33) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 200, 23.

15. (22) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 200, 22.

16. (20) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 200, 21.

17. (25) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 200, 20.

18. (30) Jesse Little, Toyota, 200, 19.

19. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 18.

20. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 200, 17.

21. (34) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 199, 16.

22. (17) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 199, 15.

23. (21) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 199, 14.

24. (19) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 199, 13.

25. (15) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 198, 12.

26. (7) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 196, 11.

27. (23) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, accident, 187, 22.

28. (3) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, accident, 186, 29.

29. (27) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, accident, 186, 8.

30. (29) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 184, 7.

31. (12) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 151, 8.

32. (18) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, accident, 150, 5.

33. (5) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, brakes, 128, 22.

34. (36) Timmy Hill, Toyota, engine, 114, 0.

35. (24) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, accident, 103, 2.

36. (35) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, accident, 26, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

