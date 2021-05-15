On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

NASCAR-Xfinity Drydene 200 Results

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 4:25 pm
Saturday

At Dover International Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (16) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200 laps, 51 points.

2. (6) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 54.

3. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 53.

4. (7) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200, 48.

5. (14) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 200, 38.

6. (5) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200, 44.

7. (11) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 34.

8. (12) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 200, 31.

9. (1) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 200, 28.

10. (19) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 200, 27.

11. (13) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

12. (8) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 25.

13. (10) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 199, 24.

14. (31) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 199, 23.

15. (3) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 199, 32.

16. (15) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 199, 21.

17. (20) Riley Herbst, Ford, 198, 21.

18. (28) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 198, 19.

19. (18) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 198, 18.

20. (17) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 198, 17.

21. (24) BJ McLeod, Toyota, 198, 0.

22. (32) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 198, 15.

23. (27) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 197, 14.

24. (26) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 196, 0.

25. (37) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 196, 12.

26. (23) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 195, 11.

27. (39) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 195, 10.

28. (25) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 194, 9.

29. (36) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 193, 8.

30. (22) Timmy Hill, Ford, 193, 0.

31. (40) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 192, 6.

32. (30) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 182, 0.

33. (34) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, engine, 155, 4.

34. (35) Kyle Sieg, Ford, accident, 83, 3.

35. (4) Brandon Jones, Toyota, accident, 68, 8.

36. (9) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, accident, 67, 0.

37. (33) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, accident, 57, 1.

38. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 57, 1.

39. (38) Matt Jaskol, Ford, accident, 56, 1.

40. (21) David Starr, Toyota, overheating, 18, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

