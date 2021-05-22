NASCAR-Xfinity Pit Boss 250 Results

Saturday

At Circuits of the Americas

Austin, Texas.

Lap length: 3.41 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 46 laps, 0 points.

2. (7) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 46, 48.

3. (9) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 46, 43.

4. (12) Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet, 46, 0.

5. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 46, 34.

6. (10) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 46, 31.

7. (3) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 46, 0.

8. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 46, 0.

9. (6) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 46, 38.

10. (11) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 46, 27.

11. (35) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 46, 35.

12. (21) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 46, 25.

13. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 46, 0.

14. (22) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 46, 23.

15. (18) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 46, 30.

16. (29) Riley Herbst, Ford, 46, 21.

17. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 46, 28.

18. (13) Andy Lally, Chevrolet, 46, 26.

19. (16) Spencer Pumpelly, Chevrolet, 46, 18.

20. (4) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 46, 17.

21. (23) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 46, 16.

22. (30) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 46, 15.

23. (33) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 46, 25.

24. (31) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 46, 13.

25. (34) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 46, 12.

26. (14) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 46, 11.

27. (25) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 46, 10.

28. (27) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 46, 10.

29. (26) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 46, 8.

30. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 36, 0.

31. (24) Boris Said, Toyota, 35, 6.

32. (36) Kris Wright, Toyota, engine, 29, 0.

33. (28) Timmy Hill, Ford, engine, 29, 0.

34. (15) Miguel Paludo, Chevrolet, reargear, 25, 4.

35. (32) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, engine, 19, 2.

36. (20) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, engine, 13, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

