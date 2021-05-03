NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through May 2
1. Austin Cindric, 367 (2).
2. Daniel Hemric, 308 (0).
3. Harrison Burton, 275 (0).
4. Jeb Burton, 270 (1).
5. Justin Haley, 269 (0).
6. AJ Allmendinger, 257 (1).
7. Myatt Snider, 239 (1).
8. Jeremy Clements, 221 (0).
9. Justin Allgaier, 217 (1).
10. Noah Gragson, 217 (0).
11. Brandon Jones, 198 (0).
12. Brandon Brown, 191 (0).
13. Riley Herbst, 176 (0).
14. Michael Annett, 175 (0).
15. Tommy Joe Martins, 140 (0).
16. Josh Williams, 135 (0).
17. Ryan Sieg, 131 (0).
18. Landon Cassill, 130 (0).
19. Ty Gibbs, 128 (1).
20. Josh Berry, 126 (1).
21. Timmy Hill, 113 (0).
22. Kyle Weatherman, 100 (0).
23. Joe Graf Jr, 97 (0).
24. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 95 (0).
25. Jesse Little, 91 (0).
26. Colby Howard, 91 (0).
27. Jade Buford, 90 (0).
28. Alex Labbe, 87 (0).
29. Bayley Currey, 84 (0).
30. David Starr, 80 (0).
31. Santino Ferrucci, 75 (0).
32. Stefan Parsons, 71 (0).
33. Matt Mills, 69 (0).
34. JJ Yeley, 68 (0).
35. Ryan Vargas, 68 (0).
36. Gray Gaulding, 68 (0).
37. Ty Dillon, 56 (0).
38. Brandon Gdovic, 49 (0).
39. Dexter Bean, 42 (0).
40. Chad Finchum, 31 (0).
41. Miguel Paludo, 30 (0).
42. Jason White, 28 (0).
43. Caesar Bacarella, 26 (0).
44. Cody Ware, 26 (0).
45. Brett Moffitt, 23 (0).
46. Colin Garrett, 22 (0).
47. Blaine Perkins, 22 (0).
48. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).
49. Mason Massey, 15 (0).
50. Natalie Decker, 14 (0).
51. Garrett Smithley, 13 (0).
52. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).
53. Andy Lally, 12 (0).
54. Matt Jaskol, 9 (0).
55. Stephen Leicht, 8 (0).
56. Loris Hezemans, 6 (0).
57. Preston Pardus, 6 (0).
58. Joey Gase, 1 (0).
