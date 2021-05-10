NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through May 9
1. Austin Cindric, 388 (2).
2. Daniel Hemric, 349 (0).
3. Harrison Burton, 321 (0).
4. AJ Allmendinger, 297 (1).
5. Jeb Burton, 294 (1).
6. Justin Haley, 293 (0).
7. Justin Allgaier, 265 (2).
8. Myatt Snider, 263 (1).
9. Jeremy Clements, 253 (0).
10. Brandon Jones, 233 (0).
11. Noah Gragson, 218 (0).
12. Michael Annett, 213 (0).
13. Brandon Brown, 205 (0).
14. Riley Herbst, 187 (0).
15. Tommy Joe Martins, 170 (0).
16. Josh Berry, 169 (1).
17. Ryan Sieg, 167 (0).
18. Landon Cassill, 156 (0).
19. Ty Gibbs, 151 (1).
20. Josh Williams, 136 (0).
21. Alex Labbe, 115 (0).
22. Kyle Weatherman, 105 (0).
23. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 102 (0).
24. David Starr, 101 (0).
25. Colby Howard, 100 (0).
26. Joe Graf Jr, 98 (0).
27. Jesse Little, 97 (0).
28. Jade Buford, 93 (0).
29. JJ Yeley, 84 (0).
30. Ryan Vargas, 79 (0).
31. Santino Ferrucci, 75 (0).
32. Stefan Parsons, 71 (0).
33. Matt Mills, 70 (0).
34. Gray Gaulding, 69 (0).
35. Ty Dillon, 56 (0).
36. Brett Moffitt, 55 (0).
37. Brandon Gdovic, 51 (0).
38. Dexter Bean, 42 (0).
39. Chad Finchum, 31 (0).
40. Miguel Paludo, 30 (0).
41. Jason White, 28 (0).
42. Caesar Bacarella, 26 (0).
43. Cody Ware, 26 (0).
44. Ryan Ellis, 22 (0).
45. Colin Garrett, 22 (0).
46. Blaine Perkins, 22 (0).
47. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).
48. Tanner Berryhill, 17 (0).
49. Mason Massey, 15 (0).
50. Natalie Decker, 14 (0).
51. Garrett Smithley, 13 (0).
52. Matt Jaskol, 13 (0).
53. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).
54. Andy Lally, 12 (0).
55. Stephen Leicht, 8 (0).
56. Loris Hezemans, 6 (0).
57. Preston Pardus, 6 (0).
58. Joey Gase, 1 (0).
