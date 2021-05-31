NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through May 30
1. Austin Cindric, 520 (3).
2. Harrison Burton, 436 (0).
3. AJ Allmendinger, 412 (1).
4. Daniel Hemric, 412 (0).
5. Justin Allgaier, 387 (2).
6. Jeb Burton, 383 (1).
7. Justin Haley, 348 (0).
8. Jeremy Clements, 329 (0).
9. Noah Gragson, 323 (0).
10. Myatt Snider, 309 (1).
11. Brandon Jones, 298 (0).
12. Michael Annett, 292 (0).
13. Brandon Brown, 275 (0).
14. Riley Herbst, 252 (0).
15. Ty Gibbs, 238 (2).
16. Josh Berry, 227 (1).
17. Ryan Sieg, 216 (0).
18. Landon Cassill, 206 (0).
19. Tommy Joe Martins, 195 (0).
20. Alex Labbe, 172 (0).
21. Josh Williams, 153 (0).
22. Jade Buford, 146 (0).
23. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 135 (0).
24. Colby Howard, 125 (0).
25. Kyle Weatherman, 119 (0).
26. Jesse Little, 116 (0).
27. Brett Moffitt, 114 (0).
28. Ryan Vargas, 110 (0).
29. Joe Graf Jr, 106 (0).
30. JJ Yeley, 106 (0).
31. David Starr, 101 (0).
32. Ty Dillon, 86 (0).
33. Stefan Parsons, 85 (0).
34. Gray Gaulding, 85 (0).
35. Matt Mills, 82 (0).
36. Santino Ferrucci, 75 (0).
37. Cody Ware, 57 (0).
38. Chad Finchum, 53 (0).
39. Brandon Gdovic, 50 (0).
40. Dexter Bean, 42 (0).
41. Andy Lally, 38 (0).
42. Miguel Paludo, 34 (0).
43. Ryan Ellis, 34 (0).
44. Preston Pardus, 29 (0).
45. Jason White, 28 (0).
46. Caesar Bacarella, 26 (0).
47. Colin Garrett, 22 (0).
48. Blaine Perkins, 22 (0).
49. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).
50. Spencer Pumpelly, 18 (0).
51. Tanner Berryhill, 16 (0).
52. Mason Massey, 15 (0).
53. Natalie Decker, 14 (0).
54. Garrett Smithley, 13 (0).
55. Matt Jaskol, 13 (0).
56. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).
57. Stephen Leicht, 8 (0).
58. Boris Said, 6 (0).
59. Loris Hezemans, 6 (0).
60. Kyle Sieg, 3 (0).
61. Joey Gase, 1 (0).
