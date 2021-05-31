On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through May 30

1. Austin Cindric, 520 (3).

2. Harrison Burton, 436 (0).

3. AJ Allmendinger, 412 (1).

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

4. Daniel Hemric, 412 (0).

5. Justin Allgaier, 387 (2).

6. Jeb Burton, 383 (1).

7. Justin Haley, 348 (0).

8. Jeremy Clements, 329 (0).

9. Noah Gragson, 323 (0).

10. Myatt Snider, 309 (1).

11. Brandon Jones, 298 (0).

        Read more: Sports News

12. Michael Annett, 292 (0).

13. Brandon Brown, 275 (0).

14. Riley Herbst, 252 (0).

15. Ty Gibbs, 238 (2).

16. Josh Berry, 227 (1).

17. Ryan Sieg, 216 (0).

18. Landon Cassill, 206 (0).

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

19. Tommy Joe Martins, 195 (0).

20. Alex Labbe, 172 (0).

21. Josh Williams, 153 (0).

22. Jade Buford, 146 (0).

23. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 135 (0).

24. Colby Howard, 125 (0).

25. Kyle Weatherman, 119 (0).

26. Jesse Little, 116 (0).

27. Brett Moffitt, 114 (0).

28. Ryan Vargas, 110 (0).

29. Joe Graf Jr, 106 (0).

30. JJ Yeley, 106 (0).

31. David Starr, 101 (0).

32. Ty Dillon, 86 (0).

33. Stefan Parsons, 85 (0).

34. Gray Gaulding, 85 (0).

35. Matt Mills, 82 (0).

36. Santino Ferrucci, 75 (0).

37. Cody Ware, 57 (0).

38. Chad Finchum, 53 (0).

39. Brandon Gdovic, 50 (0).

40. Dexter Bean, 42 (0).

41. Andy Lally, 38 (0).

42. Miguel Paludo, 34 (0).

43. Ryan Ellis, 34 (0).

44. Preston Pardus, 29 (0).

45. Jason White, 28 (0).

46. Caesar Bacarella, 26 (0).

47. Colin Garrett, 22 (0).

48. Blaine Perkins, 22 (0).

49. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).

50. Spencer Pumpelly, 18 (0).

51. Tanner Berryhill, 16 (0).

52. Mason Massey, 15 (0).

53. Natalie Decker, 14 (0).

54. Garrett Smithley, 13 (0).

55. Matt Jaskol, 13 (0).

56. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).

57. Stephen Leicht, 8 (0).

58. Boris Said, 6 (0).

59. Loris Hezemans, 6 (0).

60. Kyle Sieg, 3 (0).

61. Joey Gase, 1 (0).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Space and Missile Defense Soldiers raise the Gold Star Flag to honor families who lost loved ones