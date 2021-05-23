Nashville 1, Austin FC 0

|Austin FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Nashville
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Nashville, Leal, 2 (Cadiz), 35th minute.
Second Half_None.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_Austin FC, Brad Stuver, Andrew Tarbell; Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith.
Yellow Cards_Pereira, Austin FC, 69th.
Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Chantal Boudreau, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.
A_22,421.
___
Lineups
Austin FC_Brad Stuver; Matt Besler, Zan Kolmanic, Nick Lima, Jhohan Romana (Julio Cascante, 34th); Daniel Pereira (Diego Fagundez, 81st), Tomas Pochettino, Alexander Ring; Cecilio Dominguez (Kekuta Manneh, 81st), Danny Hoesen (Jon Gallagher, 62nd), Rodney Redes (Jared Stroud, 62nd).
Nashville_Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal (Luke Haakenson, 79th), Dax McCarty, Alex Muyl (Taylor Washington, 79th); Jhonder Cadiz (Hany Mukhtar, 66th), C J Sapong (Dominique Badji, 57th).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments