Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nashville 1, Austin FC 0

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 11:35 pm
< a min read
      
Austin FC 0 0 0
Nashville 1 0 1

First Half_1, Nashville, Leal, 2 (Cadiz), 35th minute.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Austin FC, Brad Stuver, Andrew Tarbell; Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Pereira, Austin FC, 69th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Chantal Boudreau, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

A_22,421.

___

Lineups

Austin FC_Brad Stuver; Matt Besler, Zan Kolmanic, Nick Lima, Jhohan Romana (Julio Cascante, 34th); Daniel Pereira (Diego Fagundez, 81st), Tomas Pochettino, Alexander Ring; Cecilio Dominguez (Kekuta Manneh, 81st), Danny Hoesen (Jon Gallagher, 62nd), Rodney Redes (Jared Stroud, 62nd).

Nashville_Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal (Luke Haakenson, 79th), Dax McCarty, Alex Muyl (Taylor Washington, 79th); Jhonder Cadiz (Hany Mukhtar, 66th), C J Sapong (Dominique Badji, 57th).

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard security mission at US Capitol concludes