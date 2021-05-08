On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nashville gets 1st win of season downing New England 2-0

By The Associated Press
May 8, 2021 4:49 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored a first-half goal and Alex Muyl added one in the second and Nashville upended Eastern Conference leader New England 2-0 on Saturday.

Sapong scored on a sliding left-footed tap-in off a header from Walker Zimmerman at the 25th minute. The 1-0 lead marked Nashville’s (1-0-3) first lead of the season.

New England appeared to have tied it at the 48th minute on an apparent goal by Adam Buksa but officials ruled Arnór Ingvi Traustason to be offside. Later, Buksa’s leaping header at the the 63rd minute hit the post.

Muyl scored at the 75th minute when he took a Revs (2-1-1) giveaway and fired a low shot that outstretched keeper Matt Turner couldn’t catch up with.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Understanding Your Social Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee Veteran receives first-of-its-kind prosthetic leg