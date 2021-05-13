Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nashville SC has first road game of season at Real Salt Lake

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Nashville SC (1-0-3) vs. Real Salt Lake (2-1-0)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +146, Nashville SC +187, Draw +226; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC has its first road game of the season against Real Salt Lake.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Real Salt Lake went 5-10-7 overall and 4-5-4 at home during the 2020 season. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

Nashville SC put together an 8-7-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-3 in road matches. Nashville SC scored 28 goals a season ago and registered 20 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Everton Luiz (injured).

Nashville SC: Abu Danladi (injured), Daniel Rios (injured), Brian Anunga (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS naturalizes 17 Army soldiers and a Navy sailor during Military Appreciation Month ceremony