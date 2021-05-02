On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Washington 12 12 .500 _
Philadelphia 13 14 .481 ½
New York 10 11 .476 ½
Atlanta 12 15 .444
Miami 11 16 .407

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 17 10 .630 _
St. Louis 16 12 .571
Cincinnati 12 14 .462
Chicago 12 15 .444 5
Pittsburgh 12 15 .444 5

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 16 11 .593 _
Los Angeles 16 12 .571 ½
San Diego 16 12 .571 ½
Arizona 14 13 .519 2
Colorado 10 17 .370 6

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington 7, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 12, Pittsburgh 5

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Colorado 14, Arizona 6

Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Washington 3, Miami 1

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0

        Read more: Sports News

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-3), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Sanchez 1-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19