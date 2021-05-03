All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|12
|12
|.500
|_
|New York
|11
|11
|.500
|_
|Philadelphia
|13
|15
|.464
|1
|Atlanta
|12
|16
|.429
|2
|Miami
|11
|16
|.407
|2½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|17
|11
|.607
|_
|St. Louis
|16
|12
|.571
|1
|Cincinnati
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|12
|15
|.444
|4½
|Chicago
|12
|16
|.429
|5
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|17
|11
|.607
|_
|Los Angeles
|17
|12
|.586
|½
|San Diego
|16
|13
|.552
|1½
|Arizona
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|Colorado
|10
|18
|.357
|7
___
Sunday’s Games
Washington 3, Miami 1
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0
Toronto 7, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 13, Chicago Cubs 12, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 16, Milwaukee 4
San Francisco 7, San Diego 1
Arizona 8, Colorado 4
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco (Wood 3-0) at Colorado (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 2-1) at Washington (Ross 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
