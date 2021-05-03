Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Washington 12 12 .500 _
New York 11 11 .500 _
Philadelphia 13 15 .464 1
Atlanta 12 16 .429 2
Miami 11 16 .407

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 17 11 .607 _
St. Louis 16 12 .571 1
Cincinnati 13 14 .481
Pittsburgh 12 15 .444
Chicago 12 16 .429 5

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 17 11 .607 _
Los Angeles 17 12 .586 ½
San Diego 16 13 .552
Arizona 15 13 .536 2
Colorado 10 18 .357 7

___

Sunday’s Games

Washington 3, Miami 1

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Toronto 7, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 13, Chicago Cubs 12, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 16, Milwaukee 4

San Francisco 7, San Diego 1

Arizona 8, Colorado 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Wood 3-0) at Colorado (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Atlanta (Ynoa 2-1) at Washington (Ross 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA's Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season