Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Washington 12 12 .500 _
Philadelphia 14 15 .483 ½
New York 11 12 .478 ½
Atlanta 12 16 .429 2
Miami 11 16 .407

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 17 12 .586 _
St. Louis 17 12 .586 _
Cincinnati 13 14 .481 3
Chicago 12 16 .429
Pittsburgh 12 16 .429

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 17 11 .607 _
Los Angeles 17 12 .586 ½
San Diego 17 13 .567 1
Arizona 15 13 .536 2
Colorado 10 18 .357 7

___

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 5

San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Colorado, 5:40 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 3-2), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-2) at Miami (López 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-2) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

