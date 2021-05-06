All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|17
|15
|.531
|_
|New York
|12
|13
|.480
|1½
|Atlanta
|14
|16
|.467
|2
|Washington
|12
|14
|.462
|2
|Miami
|13
|16
|.448
|2½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|Milwaukee
|17
|15
|.531
|1½
|Chicago
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|Cincinnati
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|Pittsburgh
|13
|17
|.433
|4½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|San Diego
|18
|14
|.563
|½
|Los Angeles
|17
|15
|.531
|1½
|Arizona
|15
|15
|.500
|2½
|Colorado
|12
|19
|.387
|6
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings
Colorado 6, San Francisco 5
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 8, Arizona 0
Atlanta 5, Washington 3
Philadelphia 5, Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2) at Miami (Rogers 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 2-1), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 5-0), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
