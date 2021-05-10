Trending:
National League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 16 13 .552 _
Philadelphia 18 17 .514 1
Atlanta 17 17 .500
Miami 15 18 .455 3
Washington 13 17 .433

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 21 14 .600 _
Milwaukee 19 16 .543 2
Chicago 17 17 .500
Cincinnati 16 16 .500
Pittsburgh 14 20 .412

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 20 14 .588 _
San Diego 19 16 .543
Los Angeles 18 17 .514
Arizona 15 19 .441 5
Colorado 12 22 .353 8

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2

Milwaukee 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 2, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 11, San Francisco 1

L.A. Angels 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas (Lyles 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-3), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (López 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Colorado, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

