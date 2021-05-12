On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 17 13 .567 _
Philadelphia 19 17 .528 1
Atlanta 17 18 .486
Miami 15 20 .429
Washington 13 18 .419

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 22 14 .611 _
Milwaukee 19 17 .528 3
Chicago 17 18 .486
Cincinnati 16 17 .485
Pittsburgh 15 20 .429

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 22 14 .611 _
San Diego 20 16 .556 2
Los Angeles 19 17 .528 3
Arizona 17 19 .472 5
Colorado 12 23 .343

___

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Texas 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 5, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 6, Washington 2

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 1, 11 innings

San Diego 8, Colorado 1

Arizona 11, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Colorado, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 12:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1) at Washington (Corbin 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 6-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 4-2) at Colorado (González 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 4-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

