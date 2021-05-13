All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|Philadelphia
|20
|18
|.526
|1½
|Atlanta
|17
|20
|.459
|4
|Miami
|16
|20
|.444
|4½
|Washington
|14
|19
|.424
|5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|22
|15
|.595
|_
|Milwaukee
|20
|17
|.541
|2
|Cincinnati
|17
|17
|.500
|3½
|Chicago
|17
|19
|.472
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|15
|21
|.417
|6½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|San Diego
|21
|17
|.553
|2
|Los Angeles
|20
|17
|.541
|2½
|Arizona
|17
|20
|.459
|5½
|Colorado
|13
|24
|.351
|9½
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1
Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings
Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings
San Diego 5, Colorado 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Colorado 3, San Diego 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
Toronto 4, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 5, Washington 2, 10 innings
Miami 3, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 8, Atlanta 4
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-3), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 4-2) at Colorado (Márquez 1-4), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
