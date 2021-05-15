All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|15
|.545
|_
|Philadelphia
|21
|18
|.538
|_
|Atlanta
|18
|20
|.474
|2½
|Miami
|17
|21
|.447
|3½
|Washington
|15
|19
|.441
|3½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|23
|16
|.590
|_
|Milwaukee
|20
|19
|.513
|3
|Chicago
|18
|19
|.486
|4
|Cincinnati
|17
|19
|.472
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|16
|22
|.421
|6½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|23
|15
|.605
|_
|San Diego
|22
|17
|.564
|1½
|Los Angeles
|21
|17
|.553
|2
|Arizona
|17
|22
|.436
|6½
|Colorado
|15
|24
|.385
|8½
___
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 2, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1
Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 3
Colorado 9, Cincinnati 6
Washington 17, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 6
San Diego 5, St. Louis 4
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco (Wood 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-4), 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 2-3) at Toronto (Ray 1-1), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-4), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (López 0-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 2-4) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments