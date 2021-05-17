All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|16
|.529
|_
|Philadelphia
|21
|20
|.512
|½
|Atlanta
|19
|21
|.475
|2
|Miami
|18
|22
|.450
|3
|Washington
|16
|20
|.444
|3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|23
|18
|.561
|_
|Milwaukee
|21
|20
|.512
|2
|Chicago
|19
|20
|.487
|3
|Cincinnati
|19
|20
|.487
|3
|Pittsburgh
|17
|23
|.425
|5½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|25
|16
|.610
|_
|San Diego
|24
|17
|.585
|1
|Los Angeles
|22
|18
|.550
|2½
|Arizona
|18
|23
|.439
|7
|Colorado
|15
|26
|.366
|10
___
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1
San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8
Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9
Washington 3, Arizona 0
Cincinnati 7, Colorado 6
Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego 5, St. Louis 3
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-5), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-2) at St. Louis (Gant 2-3), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-1), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at San Diego (Snell 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments