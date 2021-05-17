Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 18 16 .529 _
Philadelphia 21 20 .512 ½
Atlanta 19 21 .475 2
Miami 18 22 .450 3
Washington 16 20 .444 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 23 18 .561 _
Milwaukee 21 20 .512 2
Chicago 19 20 .487 3
Cincinnati 19 20 .487 3
Pittsburgh 17 23 .425

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 25 16 .610 _
San Diego 24 17 .585 1
Los Angeles 22 18 .550
Arizona 18 23 .439 7
Colorado 15 26 .366 10

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8

Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9

Washington 3, Arizona 0

Cincinnati 7, Colorado 6

Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 5, St. Louis 3

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3

        Read more: Sports News

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-5), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 7:20 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Washington (Corbin 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-2) at St. Louis (Gant 2-3), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-1), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at San Diego (Snell 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|12 Chief Data Officers Digital Roundtable
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Canadian Army soldiers dismount Black Hawk during joint training in Latvia