All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|19
|16
|.543
|_
|Philadelphia
|21
|20
|.512
|1
|Atlanta
|19
|22
|.463
|3
|Miami
|18
|22
|.450
|3½
|Washington
|16
|21
|.432
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|23
|18
|.561
|_
|Milwaukee
|21
|20
|.512
|2
|Chicago
|20
|20
|.500
|2½
|Cincinnati
|19
|20
|.487
|3
|Pittsburgh
|17
|23
|.425
|5½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|25
|16
|.610
|_
|San Diego
|25
|17
|.595
|½
|Los Angeles
|23
|18
|.561
|2
|Arizona
|18
|24
|.429
|7½
|Colorado
|15
|27
|.357
|10½
___
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 3
San Diego 7, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (González 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 5-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-2), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-3), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-0), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
