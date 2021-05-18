On Air: Innovation In Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 19 16 .543 _
Philadelphia 21 20 .512 1
Atlanta 19 22 .463 3
Miami 18 22 .450
Washington 16 21 .432 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 23 18 .561 _
Milwaukee 21 20 .512 2
Chicago 20 20 .500
Cincinnati 19 20 .487 3
Pittsburgh 17 23 .425

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 25 16 .610 _
San Diego 25 17 .595 ½
Los Angeles 23 18 .561 2
Arizona 18 24 .429
Colorado 15 27 .357 10½

___

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 1

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 3

San Diego 7, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (González 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 5-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-2), 7:20 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Washington (Scherzer 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-3), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-0), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 U.S. Export Compliance for UK...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Canadian Army soldiers dismount Black Hawk during joint training in Latvia