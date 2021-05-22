On Air: Federal News Network program
National League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 21 17 .553 _
Philadelphia 22 23 .489
Atlanta 21 24 .467
Miami 20 24 .455 4
Washington 18 23 .439

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 25 19 .568 _
Chicago 23 21 .523 2
Milwaukee 21 23 .477 4
Cincinnati 20 23 .465
Pittsburgh 18 26 .409 7

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 28 17 .622 _
San Francisco 28 17 .622 _
Los Angeles 27 18 .600 1
Arizona 18 28 .391 10½
Colorado 16 29 .356 12

Friday’s Games

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 20, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 4

Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 7, Arizona 1

Chicago Cubs 12, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1

San Diego 16, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-6), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Poteet 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-3) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 1:20 p.m.

Arizona (Martin 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-1), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

