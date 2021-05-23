On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 21 18 .538 _
Atlanta 22 24 .478
Philadelphia 22 24 .478
Miami 21 24 .467 3
Washington 19 23 .452

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 26 19 .578 _
Chicago 23 22 .511 3
Milwaukee 22 23 .489 4
Cincinnati 20 24 .455
Pittsburgh 18 27 .400 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 29 17 .630 _
Los Angeles 28 18 .609 1
San Francisco 28 18 .609 1
Arizona 18 29 .383 11½
Colorado 17 29 .370 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 7, Arizona 6

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

Washington 12, Baltimore 9

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 6, Seattle 4

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds