East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|21
|18
|.538
|_
|Atlanta
|22
|24
|.478
|2½
|Philadelphia
|22
|24
|.478
|2½
|Miami
|21
|24
|.467
|3
|Washington
|19
|23
|.452
|3½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|26
|19
|.578
|_
|Chicago
|23
|22
|.511
|3
|Milwaukee
|22
|23
|.489
|4
|Cincinnati
|20
|24
|.455
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|18
|27
|.400
|8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|Los Angeles
|28
|18
|.609
|1
|San Francisco
|28
|18
|.609
|1
|Arizona
|18
|29
|.383
|11½
|Colorado
|17
|29
|.370
|12
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 7, Arizona 6
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3
Washington 12, Baltimore 9
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3
San Diego 6, Seattle 4
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
