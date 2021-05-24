All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|21
|19
|.525
|_
|Atlanta
|23
|24
|.489
|1½
|Philadelphia
|23
|24
|.489
|1½
|Miami
|22
|24
|.478
|2
|Washington
|20
|23
|.465
|2½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|26
|20
|.565
|_
|Chicago
|24
|22
|.522
|2
|Milwaukee
|23
|23
|.500
|3
|Cincinnati
|20
|25
|.444
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|18
|28
|.391
|8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|30
|17
|.638
|_
|Los Angeles
|29
|18
|.617
|1
|San Francisco
|28
|19
|.596
|2
|Colorado
|18
|29
|.383
|12
|Arizona
|18
|30
|.375
|12½
___
Sunday’s Games
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 6, Baltimore 5
Philadelphia 6, Boston 2
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 4, Arizona 3
San Diego 9, Seattle 2
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Francisco 5
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-5), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 2-2) at Boston (Richards 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (González 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 4-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at Houston (Greinke 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 4-0) at Arizona (Martin 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
