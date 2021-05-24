On Air: For Your Benefit
Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 21 19 .525 _
Atlanta 23 24 .489
Philadelphia 23 24 .489
Miami 22 24 .478 2
Washington 20 23 .465

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 26 20 .565 _
Chicago 24 22 .522 2
Milwaukee 23 23 .500 3
Cincinnati 20 25 .444
Pittsburgh 18 28 .391 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 30 17 .638 _
Los Angeles 29 18 .617 1
San Francisco 28 19 .596 2
Colorado 18 29 .383 12
Arizona 18 30 .375 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 6, Boston 2

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 4, Arizona 3

San Diego 9, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Francisco 5

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-5), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-2) at Boston (Richards 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at Houston (Greinke 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 4-0) at Arizona (Martin 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

