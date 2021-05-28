On Air: Agency in Focus
Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 24 20 .545 _
Philadelphia 25 26 .490
Atlanta 24 25 .490
Miami 24 26 .480 3
Washington 21 25 .457 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 28 22 .560 _
Chicago 27 22 .551 ½
Milwaukee 25 25 .500 3
Cincinnati 22 26 .458 5
Pittsburgh 18 31 .367

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 32 19 .627 _
Los Angeles 31 19 .620 ½
San Francisco 30 20 .600
Colorado 19 32 .373 13
Arizona 18 33 .353 14

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3

St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-1), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-4) at Arizona (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

