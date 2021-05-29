All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|24
|20
|.545
|_
|Philadelphia
|25
|26
|.490
|2½
|Atlanta
|24
|25
|.490
|2½
|Miami
|24
|27
|.471
|3½
|Washington
|21
|25
|.457
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|29
|22
|.569
|_
|Chicago
|28
|22
|.560
|½
|Milwaukee
|25
|25
|.500
|3½
|Cincinnati
|22
|27
|.449
|6
|Pittsburgh
|18
|31
|.367
|10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|33
|19
|.635
|_
|Los Angeles
|31
|20
|.608
|1½
|San Francisco
|31
|20
|.608
|1½
|Colorado
|19
|32
|.373
|13½
|Arizona
|18
|34
|.346
|15
___
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0
Boston 5, Miami 2, 6 innings
San Diego 10, Houston 3, 11 innings
St. Louis 8, Arizona 6
San Francisco 8, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Milwaukee at Washington, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-2) at Washington (Corbin 3-3), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-4), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 5-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 1-2) at Arizona (Martin 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments