Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 24 20 .545 _
Philadelphia 25 26 .490
Atlanta 24 25 .490
Miami 24 27 .471
Washington 21 25 .457 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 29 22 .569 _
Chicago 28 22 .560 ½
Milwaukee 25 25 .500
Cincinnati 22 27 .449 6
Pittsburgh 18 31 .367 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 33 19 .635 _
Los Angeles 31 20 .608
San Francisco 31 20 .608
Colorado 19 32 .373 13½
Arizona 18 34 .346 15

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0

Boston 5, Miami 2, 6 innings

San Diego 10, Houston 3, 11 innings

St. Louis 8, Arizona 6

San Francisco 8, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Milwaukee at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-2) at Washington (Corbin 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-4), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 5-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-2) at Arizona (Martin 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Sports News

