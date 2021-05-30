All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|25
|20
|.556
|_
|Philadelphia
|25
|27
|.481
|3½
|Atlanta
|24
|26
|.480
|3½
|Miami
|24
|28
|.462
|4½
|Washington
|21
|27
|.438
|5½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|30
|22
|.577
|_
|Chicago
|29
|22
|.569
|½
|Milwaukee
|27
|25
|.519
|3
|Cincinnati
|22
|28
|.440
|7
|Pittsburgh
|20
|31
|.392
|9½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|34
|19
|.642
|_
|San Francisco
|32
|20
|.615
|1½
|Los Angeles
|31
|21
|.596
|2½
|Colorado
|19
|34
|.358
|15
|Arizona
|18
|35
|.340
|16
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 4, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston 3, Miami 1
San Diego 11, Houston 8, 12 innings
Milwaukee 6, Washington 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 13, Atlanta 2
San Francisco 11, L.A. Dodgers 6
St. Louis 7, Arizona 4
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 4-3) at Atlanta (Morton 3-2), 5:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-3) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 5-3), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
